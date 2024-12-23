Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 23, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FOUR ISLANDERS TO PLAY IN WORLD JUNIORS

The rosters for the 2025 World Juniors are set and the New York Islanders have four representatives in Cole Eiserman, Danny Nelson, Jesse Nurmi and Marcus Gidlöf. Eiserman and Nelson will play for Team USA, while Nurmi will suit up for Team Finland and Gidlöf for Team Sweden.

Eiserman has turned heads in his freshman campaign for BU, ranking second among rookies in goals (9) through his first 16 games of NCAA hockey. The 18-year-old forward will represent Team USA in his first World Juniors appearance, but has represented his country at the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 2023 U-18s and a silver at last year’s U-18 tournament. Eiserman also won gold at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

It’s the second go-around for Nelson, who won gold for Team USA in last year’s tournament and recorded a goal and an assist through seven games. The Islanders’ 2023 second-round draft pick (49th overall) is having a solid start to his sophomore season at Notre Dame, with 13 points (8G, 5A) through 18 games. Nelson will serve as an alternate captain in this year’ s tournament.