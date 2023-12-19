Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 18, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.
Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:
FINLEY AND NELSON MAKE USA HOCKEY WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
As the calendar year comes to a close, excitement for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is just getting started.
The Islanders have two representatives in the upcoming U20 showcase in Quinn Finley and Danny Nelson, both representing the U.S. National Junior Team.