Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 18, 2023

It’s the first global competition for Quinn Finley, who has been having a solid first year in the NCAA. The 19-year-old winger racked up seven points (5G, 2A) through 18 games for the Wisconsin Badgers this season. Prior to making the big jump this season to the NCAA, the Islanders’ 2022 third-rounder (78th overall) spent three seasons in the USHL, recording career highs in points (65), goals (25) and assists (40) through 55 games last season.

Nelson is also having a strong start to his NCAA career, with 14 points (3G, 11A) through 18 games this season for Notre Dame. Prior to getting drafted 49th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nelson had a taste of international action, competing in last season’s U18 World Championship for Team USA. The then 17-year-old averaged a point-per-game in the tournament, with four goals and three assists through seven games. The squad went on to earn gold in the contest.

The teams have already headed to Sweden to settle in and begin practicing for the tournament set to begin in Gothenburg on Tuesday, Dec. 26th. You can keep up with Finley and Nelson's progress through our 2024 World Juniors Tracker.

GILL’S TWO-POINT GAME LIFTS DRAKKAR TO 13TH STRAIGHT WIN

Justin Gill had a productive week with three points (1G, 2A) in two games, as his team-leading point total reaches 49 on the season.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) tallied an assist in a 6-1 win over the Québec Remparts on Friday, in his milestone 250th QMJHL game. Gill followed up with a two-point performance on Saturday, recording a goal and an assist in a thrilling 4-3 OT victory over Quebec.

The 20-year-old tied the game at three apiece with 58 seconds in the third period and had the primary assist on the game-winning goal in the extra frame to earn the second star of the game. The victory extended Baie-Comeau’s win streak to 13 consecutive games.