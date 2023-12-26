2024 World Juniors Tracker

Click here for Tuesday's boxscore.

PREVIEW

The Islanders have two representatives in 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship as Quinn Finley and Danny Nelson are both representing the Team USA.

Finley, who was drafted 78th overall in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, is making his debut on a global stage in the middle of a solid first year in the NCAA for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Nelson, who drafted 49th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, had a taste of international action, competing in last season’s U18 World Championship for Team USA. The then 17-year-old averaged a point-per-game in the tournament, with four goals and three assists through seven games. The squad went on to earn gold in the contest. Nelson currently plays for Notre Dame in the NCAA.

This year's World Juniors will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The full roster for Team USA is available here. Follow the action with NewYorkIslanders.com's World Juniors tracker.

USA SCHEDULE

Tues, Dec. 26 W - USA 4, NOR 1

Thurs. Dec. 28 vs Switzerland @ 11 a.m.

Fri. Dec. 29 vs Czechia @ 11 a.m.

Sun. Dec. 31 vs Slovakia @ 11 a.m.

Tues. Jan. 2 – Quarterfinals

Thurs. Jan. 4 – Semifinals

Fri. Jan. 5 – Finals