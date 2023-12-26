2024 World Juniors Tracker

Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley are competing for Team USA in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Quinn Finley WJS
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

DAY 1: TEAM USA BEATS NORWAY 4-1 TO OPEN TOURNAMENT

Team USA opened their tournament with a commanding 4-1 win over Norway on Tuesday in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Quinn Finley took one shot and skated 12:53 in his World Juniors debut, while Danny Nelson recorded 15:09 in the win. The two Islanders prospects skated on a line together in the opening game of the tournament.

Click here for Tuesday's boxscore

PREVIEW

The Islanders have two representatives in 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship as Quinn Finley and Danny Nelson are both representing the Team USA.

Finley, who was drafted 78th overall in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, is making his debut on a global stage in the middle of a solid first year in the NCAA for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Nelson, who drafted 49th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, had a taste of international action, competing in last season’s U18 World Championship for Team USA. The then 17-year-old averaged a point-per-game in the tournament, with four goals and three assists through seven games. The squad went on to earn gold in the contest. Nelson currently plays for Notre Dame in the NCAA. 

This year's World Juniors will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The full roster for Team USA is available here. Follow the action with NewYorkIslanders.com's World Juniors tracker.

USA SCHEDULE

Tues, Dec. 26 W - USA 4, NOR 1
Thurs. Dec. 28 vs Switzerland @ 11 a.m. 
Fri. Dec. 29 vs Czechia @ 11 a.m.
Sun. Dec. 31 vs Slovakia @ 11 a.m. 
Tues. Jan. 2 – Quarterfinals 
Thurs. Jan. 4 – Semifinals 
Fri. Jan. 5 – Finals 

News Feed

You’re Invited to the Opening of The Park at UBS Arena

You’re Invited to the Opening of The Park at UBS Arena
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates with Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates with Islanders
Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins Dec. 27

Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins 
Maven's Memories: The Long Island Hockey Club that Inspired the Islanders

Maven's Memories: The Long Island Hockey Club that Inspired the Islanders
3 Takeaways: Lee Leads Islanders Past Hurricanes 5-4

3 Takeaways: Lee Leads Islanders Past Hurricanes 5-4
This Day in Isles History: Dec. 23

This Day in Isles History: Dec. 23
Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes Dec. 23

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes
The Skinny: Capitals 3, Islanders 2 OT

The Skinny: Capitals 3, Islanders 2 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-2 in OT to Capitals 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-2 in OT to Capitals 
Isles Day to Day: Gauthier Out, Wahlstrom In vs Capitals

Isles Day to Day: Gauthier Out, Wahlstrom In vs Capitals
Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals Dec. 20

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals 
3 Takeaways: Special Teams and Sorokin Lead Isles Past Oilers 3-1

3 Takeaways: Special Teams and Sorokin Lead Isles Past Oilers 3-1
How to Watch Islanders Games on ESPN+ and Hulu

How to Watch Islanders Games on ESPN+ and Hulu
Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers Dec 19

Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers
Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 18, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 18, 2023
Reilly Revving up for Islanders

Reilly Revving up for Islanders
Dobson Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Dobson Named NHL Third Star of the Week
Isles Day to Day: Horvat Skates

Isles Day to Day: Horvat Skates 