Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 16, 2024

Cole Eiserman, who the Islanders selected 20th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, also reported to training camp as Eiserman and Nelson have the chance to be teammates on Team USA.
FINLEY’S TWO-POINT WEEK
Quinn Finley recorded his team-leading 12th goal of the season and sixth power-play goal, continuing his impressive sophomore season for the Wisconsin Badgers.
He scored an insurance goal in a 4-0 victory over Michigan on Friday, firing off a one-timer from the right circle for his 12th goal of the season and seventh in his last 10 outings. The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) had an assist on a goal that tied the score at two apiece on Saturday, but the Badgers fell 3-2 to Michigan.
With two points over the weekend, the 19-year-old winger tacked onto his career highs in goals (12) and points (22) in 18 games.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 25GP, 4G, 12A, 16P, 8PIM
Liiga:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 12GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 5-3-0, 2.07 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO
KHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.69 GAA, .913 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 27GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 4PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 8PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 18GP, 8G, 5A, 13P, 10PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 16GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 15GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 21PIM