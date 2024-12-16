Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 16, 2024

Nelson scores twice, while Finley adds to team lead in goals in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

2425_ProspectReport_Template_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON EXTENDS POINT STREAK TO EIGHT GAMES

Danny Nelson is atop the Notre Dame leaderboard with eight goals while riding a career-long eight game point streak, with nine points (5G, 4A) over that stretch.

The 19-year-old provided the only offense in both games over the weekend for the Fighting Irish, scoring the lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Ohio State on Saturday and in a 2-1 OT loss on Friday. The two goals gave him the team lead (8) and he is one shy of his career-high nine goals set through 30 games last season.

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) is hot heading into preparation for World Juniors, as he reported to Plymouth, MI for U.S. National Junior Team training camp, which kicked off on Monday.

Cole Eiserman, who the Islanders selected 20th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, also reported to training camp as Eiserman and Nelson have the chance to be teammates on Team USA.

FINLEY’S TWO-POINT WEEK

Quinn Finley recorded his team-leading 12th goal of the season and sixth power-play goal, continuing his impressive sophomore season for the Wisconsin Badgers.

He scored an insurance goal in a 4-0 victory over Michigan on Friday, firing off a one-timer from the right circle for his 12th goal of the season and seventh in his last 10 outings. The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) had an assist on a goal that tied the score at two apiece on Saturday, but the Badgers fell 3-2 to Michigan.

With two points over the weekend, the 19-year-old winger tacked onto his career highs in goals (12) and points (22) in 18 games.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 25GP, 4G, 12A, 16P, 8PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 12GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 5-3-0, 2.07 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.69 GAA, .913 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 27GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 4PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 8PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 18GP, 8G, 5A, 13P, 10PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 16GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 15GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 21PIM

