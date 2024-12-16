Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 16, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON EXTENDS POINT STREAK TO EIGHT GAMES

Danny Nelson is atop the Notre Dame leaderboard with eight goals while riding a career-long eight game point streak, with nine points (5G, 4A) over that stretch.

The 19-year-old provided the only offense in both games over the weekend for the Fighting Irish, scoring the lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Ohio State on Saturday and in a 2-1 OT loss on Friday. The two goals gave him the team lead (8) and he is one shy of his career-high nine goals set through 30 games last season.