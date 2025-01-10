Islanders Making an Impact in Girls’ Hockey

When Tiombe Richardson and her 11-year-old daughter Velene moved from Westchester to Long Island six years ago, they were immersed in an area with new rinks and opportunities for a young skater.

“She always had an interest in skating but there weren’t many rinks near us, but as soon as we got here, I enrolled her in Islanders Learn to Play,” Richardson said. “She had so much fun and there were so many girls her own age.”

Velene took to the sport of hockey and is sticking with it, continuing her involvement through various Islanders programs. As Richardson stood rink side at Northwell Presents the Park at UBS Arena, watching her daughter enjoy a skating session during the first Girls’ Hockey Weekend in October, she reflected on how inspired her daughter is.

“She always tells me, mom I want to be a professional hockey player,” Richardson said. “That’s her dream. The Islanders are so supportive for the kids and the parents. I appreciate and love the opportunities here. I think it's amazing."

The Islanders are deepening their roots on the local level in their outreach to get young kids - specifically girls - involved and excited about the sport of hockey. The Park, the Ed Westfall rink in Peconic and Northwell Health Ice Center are all hotspots for youth hockey and hosts to rollouts of this year’s girls’ hockey initiatives.