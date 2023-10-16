Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 

Hockey cards are back in style and the New York Islanders have the best collection in town.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season opener, the organization unveiled a new trading card wall featuring every single player who has hit the ice in the regular season or the playoffs with the blue and orange.

The dazzling collection consists of 586 cards, one for every player in Islanders history regardless of resume or tenure, from the franchise's games played leader in Bryan Trottier (1,123) to players with just a single game under their belt and everyone in between.

The wall encompasses every aspect of Islanders history with some cards commemorating the Capital District Islanders, the team's AHL affiliate from 1990-93.

The collection also includes David Salvian, the only Islander who has played in a playoff game without suiting up for a regular season game.

Check out the grand display at section 110 next time you're cheering on the Islanders at UBS Arena.