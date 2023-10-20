Islanders Honor Farmingdale Marching Band

Fourteen-year-old Tristan was smiling from ear to ear when he met Casey Cizikas on Saturday after the Islanders home opener, and received a brand-new jersey signed by his favorite player.

“He was definitely shy at first, but once we started talking, you could kind of see his personality start to come out,” Cizikas said. “He was smiling, he was excited and that’s what you want to see.”

The special moment served as a bright spot following the aftermath of the horrific Farmingdale bus accident on Sept. 21, where Tristan was one of the children on board when the crash occurred. His Casey Cizikas Islanders t-shirt had to be cut off in a rescue effort, so the team provided him a replacement and a special evening as a small gesture.

“I can’t imagine what he's been through and how hard it's been for him to get to where he is right now,” Cizikas said. “So, just to see him after the game smiling and enjoying himself with his family… that’s why we do this.”

Small gestures can go a long way, especially for a community mourning the loss of two of their own. Gina Pellettiere, 43, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, passed away in the accident and over a dozen students were injured. The Islanders invited Tristan and hundreds of other members of the Farmingdale High School community to UBS Arena on Tuesday night, including members of the marching band and family members of Pellettiere and Ferrari.

“A lot of great care is making everything feel a little better, Paul Defendini, Superintendent of the Farmingdale School District, said on Tuesday. “Tonight is an awesome example. It’s an opportunity for 500 kids and their parents to come out and watch an Islanders game. These little things do mean a lot.”