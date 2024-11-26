Islanders, Guide Dog Foundation Unleash 2025 Pups and Paws Calendar

The limited-edition calendar is available now

web_1920x1080_WebShowcase
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Ring in the new year in the most paw-fect way.

The New York Islanders and the Guide Dog Foundation teamed up to create a calendar for 2025, featuring players and pups for every month.

It’s the sixth edition of the Pucks and Paws calendar, featuring the Islanders’ fifth Puppy with a Purpose, Butchie. Proceeds from the calendar will benefit the Guide Dog Foundation, which provides service dogs to those who are blind or have low vision. The Guide Dog Foundation also trains the dogs and covers the lifetime of after care, which generally costs over $50,000, but is free of charge to the recipient.

“Partnerships like this drive awareness and donations, so buying the calendar directly helps put dogs in the hands of people who need one to take on the world,” said John Miller, CEO of the Guide Dog Foundation. “The Islanders help shine a light on the services that are available to people who may need it, and it’s a lot of fun too. The public and the fans and the players really make a difference.”

Go behind-the-scenes at the 2025 Pucks and Paws calendar shoot. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield, who has two pet golden doodles named Odis and Olive, enjoyed spending time with his teammates as they took photos with the puppies in October.

“It’s fun for us,” Mayfield said. “We get to interact with the dogs and it’s all for a good cause, this foundation is very special with an important mission.”

The calendar features a mix of everything – with puppies, poodles and labs in training – while spotlighting Butchie, who is training to become a guide dog. The exposure to fans and players is beneficial for the young lab’s development.

“Meeting people is great exposure for the puppy,” said Brooke Stern, Butchie's puppy handler. “The sights, the sounds, the volume of people, it all helps in raising a good service dog.”

The Isles are excited to see their new team dog trotting around UBS Arena.

“We love it, every time you see him, you get excited and just want to pet him,” Oliver Wahlstrom said. “We’re going to love having this furry guy around this season.”

The calendars will be available at the Community Relations table at between sections 109-110 on game nights, the Islanders Pro Shop at Northwell Health Ice Center and online via newyorkislanders.com/calendar.

