Islanders, Guide Dog Foundation Unleash 2025 Pups and Paws Calendar

Ring in the new year in the most paw-fect way.

The New York Islanders and the Guide Dog Foundation teamed up to create a calendar for 2025, featuring players and pups for every month.

It’s the sixth edition of the Pucks and Paws calendar, featuring the Islanders’ fifth Puppy with a Purpose, Butchie. Proceeds from the calendar will benefit the Guide Dog Foundation, which provides service dogs to those who are blind or have low vision. The Guide Dog Foundation also trains the dogs and covers the lifetime of after care, which generally costs over $50,000, but is free of charge to the recipient.

“Partnerships like this drive awareness and donations, so buying the calendar directly helps put dogs in the hands of people who need one to take on the world,” said John Miller, CEO of the Guide Dog Foundation. “The Islanders help shine a light on the services that are available to people who may need it, and it’s a lot of fun too. The public and the fans and the players really make a difference.”