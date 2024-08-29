Islanders 2024-25 ABC, ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced

Islanders to play 10 nationally televised games in the 2024-25 season

2425_NationalTV_Broadcast_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The NHL, ESPN and Turner Sports announced the league's national TV schedule on Thursday, with the New York Islanders slated to play 10 games across national platforms in the 2024-25 regular season.

The Islanders will have one game as an exclusive ESPN broadcast, six as exclusive ESPN+/Hulu broadcasts, two games exclusively on TNT and one on ABC.

Tickets to every Islanders matchup at UBS Arena are on sale now through Ticketmaster. For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure memberships at the best pricing, exclusive benefits and guaranteed access to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, visit newyorkislanders.com/perks or call 888-694-7537.

See below for the Islanders' full national schedule:

Dec. 5, 2024 - New York Islanders vs Seattle Kraken (ESPN+, HULU)

Dec. 17, 2024 - New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN+, HULU)

Jan. 2, 2025 - New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs (ESPN+, HULU)

Jan. 28, 2025 - New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche (ESPN+, HULU)

Jan. 30, 2025 - New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers (ESPN+, HULU)

Apr. 1, 2025 - New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN+, HULU)

Apr. 6, 2025 - New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals (TNT, truTV, MAX)

Apr. 12, 2025 - New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers (ABC, ESPN+)

Apr. 13, 2025 - New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils (TNT, truTV, MAX)

Apr. 15, 2025 - New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals (ESPN)

