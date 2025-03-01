Ilya Sorokin Scores Goalie Goal

Sorokin credited with first NHL goal, becomes second goalie in team history to score

20250301_NSH_NYI_WIN_HUGS-23-v2
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Is there anything Ilya Sorokin can't do?

Sorokin was credited with his first NHL goal on Saturday, picking up the seventh tally in the New York Islanders' 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena.

The Islanders netminder was the last player to touch the puck for the Islanders before an errant pass from Steven Stamkos went the length of the ice into an empty net. With the goal, Sorokin became the second netminder in team history to score a goal, following Billy Smith on Nov. 28, 1979.

Before scoring, Sorokin took care of his day job, stopping 22 of 26 shots in an Isles win.

NSH@NYI: Sorokin scores empty-net goal

News Feed

Romanov Reliable in Third Season with Isles

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

Isles Day to Day: Fasching to Play with Cizikas and Pageau

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Bruins 1

Takeaways: Sorokin Leads Isles to 2-1 Win Over Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 27

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

Isles Day to Day: Dobson to Return Against Bruins

The Skinny: Rangers 5, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-1 to Rangers

Isles Day to Day: Boqvist In, Mayfield Out vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 24, 2025

The Skinny: Stars 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Stars 4-3

Isles Day to Day: Reilly Participates in First Team Skate Since Heart Procedure

Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

Nelson Reflects on 4 Nations Experience 