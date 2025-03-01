Ilya Sorokin Scores Goalie Goal

Is there anything Ilya Sorokin can't do?

Sorokin was credited with his first NHL goal on Saturday, picking up the seventh tally in the New York Islanders' 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena.

The Islanders netminder was the last player to touch the puck for the Islanders before an errant pass from Steven Stamkos went the length of the ice into an empty net. With the goal, Sorokin became the second netminder in team history to score a goal, following Billy Smith on Nov. 28, 1979.

Before scoring, Sorokin took care of his day job, stopping 22 of 26 shots in an Isles win.