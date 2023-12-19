How to Watch Islanders Games on ESPN+ and Hulu

Through the NHL's new media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry 50 games on streaming platforms this season. The New York Islanders will participate in four of those games.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month. Fans located in the United States will have access to exclusively streamed games without being subject to blackouts. Along with the Islanders' four broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games as part of NHL Power Play on ESPN+. ESPN account holders can stream from anywhere, including on TVs, tablets, laptops and phones.