How to Watch Islanders Games on ESPN+ and Hulu

Islanders to play four games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season

nyi-espn_hulu_1920x1080
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Through the NHL's new media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry 50 games on streaming platforms this season. The New York Islanders will participate in four of those games.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month. Fans located in the United States will have access to exclusively streamed games without being subject to blackouts. Along with the Islanders' four broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games as part of NHL Power Play on ESPN+. ESPN account holders can stream from anywhere, including on TVs, tablets, laptops and phones.

New York Islanders games airing exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu

November 30: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

December 19: New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m.

March 14: New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

March 19: New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

The Islanders complete schedule for the 2023-24 season can be found here. The Islanders channel finder can be found here.

