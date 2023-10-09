News Feed

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall settle into their first training camp on Long Island after signing long-term extensions

NYI Engvall Horvat Split
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

When Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall were acquired by the New York Islanders ahead of the trade deadline last season, they had to jump onto a moving train and quickly adjust to a new organization. 

They took to the challenge well, helping the Islanders make the playoffs in second-half push, but fast forward to their first camp on Long Island, they’re settling in and gearing up for their first full season with the Islanders. 

“Everything probably feels a bit rushed when you get traded at the deadline like that,” Ryan Pulock said of Horvat and Engvall’s situation. “After having the summer to digest everything, they’re here from the start and I think it's going to help them get comfortable with our systems and their linemates. It’s an important camp for those guys and for all of us to prepare ourselves and be ready to be our best on game one.”

Engvall inked a seven-year extension during the offseason and spent most of his summer back home in Sweden, but took some time to explore Long Island’s beaches a few weeks ahead of training camp.

“I heard there are great spots to visit, still have a few left,” Engvall said with a smile.

NJD@NYI: Engvall puts Islanders ahead 1-0 in the 1st

Horvat signed an eight-year extension on February 5, six days after he was acquired from Vancouver. He took some time with his wife to explore New York City in the offseason before entering the first year of his eight-year contract. The 28-year-old forward described this training camp as a fresh start for him and his family. 

“Last year was kind of a whirlwind for myself and my family,” Horvat said. “So, to be able to get a full camp under my belt, get settled and have my family settled as well, it definitely feels a lot better.”

Horvat has been working extensively with Mathew Barzal in training camp to rekindle the chemistry they immediately formed last season, though injuries stood in the way of more ice time. Horvat and Barzal had two brief stints as linemates last season, playing five games together in February and six games in the playoffs. 

After a long offseason, the two were reunited in game action for three preseason games. Barzal registered a two-goal, three-point game against the Devils on Monday, potting one goal with the help of Horvat, who sauced a cross-ice pass. 

“We've been playing well together,” Barzal said. “[Horvat] has been doing a lot of the passing more and I’ve been able to score, so I think the chemistry is there.”

Head Coach Lane Lambert has been pleased with Horvat’s preseason stretch and training camp performance. He emphasized the benefits of these weeks of practice leading up to the season, as well as Horvat’s evident leadership skills in the locker room. 

“I've really liked his work,” Lambert said of Horvat. “He’s leading by example, certainly from a work ethic standpoint. Him and Barzal are finding chemistry and there's a lot of communication. This has been a very helpful situation for him to be here right from the get-go.”

VAN@NYI: Horvat increases Islanders' lead in 2nd

While the chemistry between Barzal and Horvat has been brewing in camp, Engvall and Nelson are also building their dynamic, picking up right where they left off. The two skated 161:00 together last season after Engvall was acquired by the Islanders, quickly becoming consistent linemates. 

"His speed is second to none and he's easy to read off of on the ice," Nelson said of Engvall. "Having him at camp and [going into] a full year, he'll feel a little bit more comfortable. It's going to be huge. He's going to be a big part of our team."

The duo is already clicking in the preseason, as Engvall registered the primary assist on Nelson’s goal against the Devils on Monday by racing into the zone and saucing a back door feed to Nelson in front of the net.  

“I think he has the same attributes that he had at the end of last season,” Lambert said of Engvall. “He's a guy who has individual speed that can carry the puck through the neutral zone in short order, whereas some of the other guys have to move it through the neutral zone. He's continuing with that trend and getting ready for the season.”

Engvall carried in 21 points (12G, 9A) in 58 games with the Maple Leafs at the time of his trade to the Islanders. He finished out the regular season by registering nine points (5G, 4A) in 18 games with his new organization, hitting a new stride in the process. 

“I found my way to play when I got here,” Engvall said. “When I was here for three months, I knew it was a good group of guys and a great hockey team. But coming in now, of course I feel more confident, and want to bring that confidence into this season.”

The 27-year-old winger had a taste of the playoffs in April, recording a goal and an assist in six games against the Carolina Hurricanes. Engvall pointed out he felt part of a group with unfinished business. 

“I think everyone is fired up to come back,” Engvall said. “The feeling in the locker room after the way we played last season, we were just right there to go through and beat a good hockey team there. We’re ready to come back and play even better this year and see how far it takes us.”

With two more preseason matchups left before Opening Night against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 14, Horvat and Engvall utilized training camp to contribute the team’s goal of a solid start to the season. 

“We’ve been working really hard as a group,” Horvat said. “It’s been a lot of hockey in the past week or so, there’s been a lot of compete and our camp has been great. It’s so fun to be a part of.”