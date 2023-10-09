Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

While the chemistry between Barzal and Horvat has been brewing in camp, Engvall and Nelson are also building their dynamic, picking up right where they left off. The two skated 161:00 together last season after Engvall was acquired by the Islanders, quickly becoming consistent linemates.
"His speed is second to none and he's easy to read off of on the ice," Nelson said of Engvall. "Having him at camp and [going into] a full year, he'll feel a little bit more comfortable. It's going to be huge. He's going to be a big part of our team."
The duo is already clicking in the preseason, as Engvall registered the primary assist on Nelson’s goal against the Devils on Monday by racing into the zone and saucing a back door feed to Nelson in front of the net.
“I think he has the same attributes that he had at the end of last season,” Lambert said of Engvall. “He's a guy who has individual speed that can carry the puck through the neutral zone in short order, whereas some of the other guys have to move it through the neutral zone. He's continuing with that trend and getting ready for the season.”
Engvall carried in 21 points (12G, 9A) in 58 games with the Maple Leafs at the time of his trade to the Islanders. He finished out the regular season by registering nine points (5G, 4A) in 18 games with his new organization, hitting a new stride in the process.
“I found my way to play when I got here,” Engvall said. “When I was here for three months, I knew it was a good group of guys and a great hockey team. But coming in now, of course I feel more confident, and want to bring that confidence into this season.”
The 27-year-old winger had a taste of the playoffs in April, recording a goal and an assist in six games against the Carolina Hurricanes. Engvall pointed out he felt part of a group with unfinished business.
“I think everyone is fired up to come back,” Engvall said. “The feeling in the locker room after the way we played last season, we were just right there to go through and beat a good hockey team there. We’re ready to come back and play even better this year and see how far it takes us.”
With two more preseason matchups left before Opening Night against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 14, Horvat and Engvall utilized training camp to contribute the team’s goal of a solid start to the season.
“We’ve been working really hard as a group,” Horvat said. “It’s been a lot of hockey in the past week or so, there’s been a lot of compete and our camp has been great. It’s so fun to be a part of.”