Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

When Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall were acquired by the New York Islanders ahead of the trade deadline last season, they had to jump onto a moving train and quickly adjust to a new organization.

They took to the challenge well, helping the Islanders make the playoffs in second-half push, but fast forward to their first camp on Long Island, they’re settling in and gearing up for their first full season with the Islanders.

“Everything probably feels a bit rushed when you get traded at the deadline like that,” Ryan Pulock said of Horvat and Engvall’s situation. “After having the summer to digest everything, they’re here from the start and I think it's going to help them get comfortable with our systems and their linemates. It’s an important camp for those guys and for all of us to prepare ourselves and be ready to be our best on game one.”

Engvall inked a seven-year extension during the offseason and spent most of his summer back home in Sweden, but took some time to explore Long Island’s beaches a few weeks ahead of training camp.

“I heard there are great spots to visit, still have a few left,” Engvall said with a smile.