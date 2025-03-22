Holmstrom Helping Offensively, Setting Career Highs This Season

With goals in three straight games – two empty-netters in back-to-back comeback victories and a huge power-play goal in Thursday’s win – Simon Holmstrom is playing a key role in the New York Islanders’ active three-game winning streak.

Goals in three straight games have vaulted Holmstrom to a new career-high in goals and is a culmination of his growing confidence and development in his third full season. Head Coach Patrick Roy showed trust in the 23-year-old winger when he elevated him to a line with Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri for the past three games.

“He earned it. It’s not something that’s been given to him,” Roy said. “What I love about Simon is not just his offensive threats, it’s his all-around, 200-feet game. He’s playing so well offensively and defensively. If they’re playing against a top line, I’m very comfortable, that line is capable of handling pretty much everything.”

Holmstrom said communication has been key for his line to find chemistry. The trio combined for six points (3G, 3A) when on the ice together over the last three games.

“We talk to each other a lot out there, using each other,” Holmstrom said. “We talk to each other and we’re playing with a lot of speed.”