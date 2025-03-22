Holmstrom Helping Offensively, Setting Career Highs This Season

Simon Holmstrom is riding a career-long three-game goal streak, honing his offensive skills on the power play and at five-on-five

GettyImages-22049613920
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

With goals in three straight games – two empty-netters in back-to-back comeback victories and a huge power-play goal in Thursday’s win – Simon Holmstrom is playing a key role in the New York Islanders’ active three-game winning streak.

Goals in three straight games have vaulted Holmstrom to a new career-high in goals and is a culmination of his growing confidence and development in his third full season. Head Coach Patrick Roy showed trust in the 23-year-old winger when he elevated him to a line with Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri for the past three games.

“He earned it. It’s not something that’s been given to him,” Roy said. “What I love about Simon is not just his offensive threats, it’s his all-around, 200-feet game. He’s playing so well offensively and defensively. If they’re playing against a top line, I’m very comfortable, that line is capable of handling pretty much everything.”

Holmstrom said communication has been key for his line to find chemistry. The trio combined for six points (3G, 3A) when on the ice together over the last three games.

“We talk to each other a lot out there, using each other,” Holmstrom said. “We talk to each other and we’re playing with a lot of speed.”

MTL@NYI: Holmstrom scores PPG against Samuel Montembeault

In addition to his 17 goals, surpassing his previous high of 15, Holmstrom has set as set career-highs across the board in assists (20) and points (37). He’s also been utilized on the power play with seven points (2G, 5A), including a highlight reel tally on the man advantage in Thursday’s 4-3 OT win over the Montreal Canadiens, with a phenomenal one-timer in the left circle.

“He’s finding those spots, getting the puck and not thinking twice about shooting it,” Palmieri said. “You’ve seen it on his power play goal yesterday, the puck came up and around the top to him and he was ready to shoot. He’s going to continue getting more comfortable in those areas and being able to trust his shot.”

Holmstrom’s shooting percentage (21.8%) leads the Isles and teammates and Roy know that he has an impressive shot.

“I hope that scoring a goal like that gives him confidence to do it more often, because he has that shot,” Roy said.

Holmstrom has been given more trust overall as well, as his ice time has seen an uptick. The Swedish winger is averaging 16:59 TOI this season compared to 13:19 average TOI last season. Holmstrom’s offensive breakthrough is only adding to his already well-rounded game, as he’s has always paid attention to his defensive details.

NYI 4 vs MTL 3 (OT): Simon Holmstrom

“He’s always had an incredible stick,” Casey Cizikas said. “That’s the biggest thing, especially on the defensive side, if you have a really good stick you can break up plays and deter people from going to certain spots. I that that’s one of his greatest strengths.”

Holmstrom is an asset on Islanders penalty kill. He turned heads last season when his five shorthanded goals and seven shorthanded points were tied for second in the NHL. Holmstrom was often paired with JG Pageau on the kill, who also had impressive numbers shorthanded, with one goal and six points.

“When I came here, he was playing PK and him and Pageau scored a lot of shorthanded goals, so you’d think that eventually it’ll transpire in the five-on-five,” Roy said. “That’s exactly what’s going on right now, sometimes it’s just a matter of time. It’s nice to see him be successful.”

As Holmstrom is developing his well-rounded game and thriving in a top-six role, his teammates are excited to see him provide important offense for the Isles.

“He has the confidence to play like that,” Palmieri said. “He’s grown so much since I’ve been here, to see that maturity. He’s always had a really good all-around game. He plays a full 200 feet and he’s sound defensively. I knew the offense would come, he’s trusting his shot and his abilities and it’s awesome to see.”

