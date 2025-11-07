Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

The Islanders wrap a three-game homestand with a game against the Wild (7PM, MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-5-2) VS MINNESOTA WILD (5-7-3)

The New York Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation Night will take on the Minnesota Wild on Friday at UBS Arena.

The Islanders kept their three-game point streak alive with a 4-3 SO loss the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Bo Horvat (2G) and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Kyle MacLean

Alexander Romanov – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

RITTICH TO START

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that David Rittich will start on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. Rittich is 3-1-0 for the Islanders this season, along with a 3.01 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Ilya Sorokin will start the second half of the Islanders back-to-back set on Saturday against the New York Rangers.

ONE LAST STOP BEFORE THE ROAD

Friday’s contest against the Wild will mark their last home game before they embark on a seven-game road trip that sees two local opponents – the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils – before they head to Vegas, Utah, Colorado, Dallas and Detroit. The Isles are looking to make the most of home ice advantage on Friday night.

“We got another one at home, we like playing in front of our fans,” said Scott Mayfield. “We’re gone for a couple of weeks after so it’s a big one tomorrow, we’re excited.”

UPCOMING MILESTONES

JG Pageau leads the NHL with three shorthanded points (1G, 2A) With 23 shorthanded points as an Islanders, Pageau’s next shorthanded point will pass Butch Goring for sole possession of fifth most in franchise history.

With 298 NHL career assists, Horvat is two away from his 300th.

TOP SCORER VS WILD

Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 13 points (7G, 6A) in 20 career games.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles are 1-6-1 in their last eight games with the Wild. The Isles snapped a seven-game winless streak against Minnesota with a 3-1 win at UBS Arena on April 4th.

ACROSS THE ICE

The Wild are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. Matt Boldy (2G) and Brock Faber scored for Minnesota, while Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves. The Wild saw a two-game winning streak come to an end and they fell to a record of 5-7-3 on the season. 

Minnesota’s power play ranks fourth in the NHL (31.6%).

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoring with 18 points (8G, 10A). The winger signed an eight-year extension that begins in the 2026-27 season. The deal marks a new high in NHL history in both the total amount ($136 million) and average annual value ($17 million AAV). 

Matt Boldy skated in his 300th career game on Thursday and recorded his first multi-goal game of the season.

