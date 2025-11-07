Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Islanders military cap, presented by Ford.

Isles Lab and the Isles Pro Shop will be selling limited-edition military-related merchandise, featuring jerseys, hoodies, game-used military apparel. Friday’s Item of the Game is the Military Collection. A 15% discount on all merchandise and concessions will be offered with a military ID presented at checkout - all season long.

RITTICH TO START

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that David Rittich will start on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. Rittich is 3-1-0 for the Islanders this season, along with a 3.01 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Ilya Sorokin will start the second half of the Islanders back-to-back set on Saturday against the New York Rangers.

ONE LAST STOP BEFORE THE ROAD

Friday’s contest against the Wild will mark their last home game before they embark on a seven-game road trip that sees two local opponents – the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils – before they head to Vegas, Utah, Colorado, Dallas and Detroit. The Isles are looking to make the most of home ice advantage on Friday night.

“We got another one at home, we like playing in front of our fans,” said Scott Mayfield. “We’re gone for a couple of weeks after so it’s a big one tomorrow, we’re excited.”

UPCOMING MILESTONES

JG Pageau leads the NHL with three shorthanded points (1G, 2A) With 23 shorthanded points as an Islanders, Pageau’s next shorthanded point will pass Butch Goring for sole possession of fifth most in franchise history.

With 298 NHL career assists, Horvat is two away from his 300th.