Islanders to Host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 7 vs Minnesota

The New York Islanders are celebrating Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ford

2526_117_NYI-ThemeNights-Military-BG-digi
By New York Islanders Community Relations
NewYorkIslanders.com

To honor and celebrate active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, the New York Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation Night as they take on the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena on Friday.

Approximately 200 tickets are being distributed to local military members and their families via a donation underwritten by the Islanders team.

GIVEAWAY, LIMITED-EDITION MERCH AND DISCOUNTS

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Islanders military cap, presented by Ford.

Isles Lab and the Isles Pro Shop will be selling limited-edition military-related merchandise, featuring jerseys, hoodies, game-used military apparel. Friday’s Item of the Game is the Military Collection.

A 15% discount on concessions and Isles Lab merchandise will be offered with a military ID presented at checkout. The Isles Lab discount is valid all season, while the discount on concessions is Friday night only.

I Salute Placards

Blank "I Salute" Placards can be downloaded and printed and will also be available at Section 109/110 and Ford table next to the MSG desk for fans to fill out.

PLACARD MOMENT

Fans will have the opportunity to create “I Salute” placards to salute military members and post on social media. Fans can download their placard ahead of time HERE.

Blank placards will be available at the Community Relations table at Section 109/110 and the Ford table on the concourse next to the MSG desk. Guests can also enjoy a photo op station that will be set up on gameday.

A moment for fans to hold the placards at UBS Arena will take place in the first period during the second TV timeout of the game.

2526_460_Ford-Military-Truck-Tribute_1920x1080_Social

FORD MILITARY TRUCK TRIBUTE

The Islanders Children's Foundation and Ford are proud to honor service members, veterans, and their families.

Nominations are open for the Ford Military Truck Tribute starting on Friday at 9 a.m. and will run until Feb. 1, where fans can nominate a military member who best amplifies leadership, courage, integrity and dedication to community. One lucky veteran will receive a brand-new Ford Truck at the end of the 2025-26 regular season.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

Fans in attendance are in for a special puck drop with Sgt Major Andrew Bellamy, who began his career in the United States Army in 2004.

MILITARY VEHICLES ON PLAZA

The arena will glow green to honor military veterans for the special initiative. A Marine Corp Jeep, Army Jeep and Humvee Army Truck will be on display on the plaza.

1920x1080 4

FUNDRAISERS

A mystery puck fundraiser will be held on Friday, where autographed pucks will be available for purchase for $50 at the Community Relations table at Section 109/110. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

The 50/50 raffle will also benefit the Military Appreciation Night’s Hockey with a Heart partners.

JERSEY AUCTION

Leading up to Military Appreciation Night, a jersey auction was held with winners attending the game in celebration of the initiative. Proceeds from the auction benefitted the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES

Nov. 7, 2025 - United Heroes

Ensure that children of military members are afforded every opportunity to participate in sports by providing free sports equipment, programs, camps and experiences.

Nov. 7, 2025 - New Ground

New Ground maintains that the key to breaking the cycle of homelessness is not only to provide short-term assistance to homeless families and Veterans, but also to work at eliminating its root causes so these individuals can become, and remain, self-supporting.

Nov. 7, 2025 - LI Warriors

The Long Island Warriors Hockey Program is a non-profit, volunteer-run program that aims to provide a hockey team for military veterans, active military, reserves, and their family members on Long Island. The team was created to strengthen veteran community engagement and provide veteran camaraderie to return to civilian life.

News Feed

Meet Luke Rowe, Bridgeport Islanders Defenseman and Future Drone Pilot for the United States Air Force

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6

The Skinny: Bruins 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-3 SO Decision to Bruins  

Ritchie Revving Up for the Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 3, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 3

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 3

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Columbus 3-2 in Comeback Thriller

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

Schaefer Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 1

Takeaways: Islanders Snap Skid with 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Recalled, "Excited" to Make Islanders Debut

Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Sixth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Marty”

New York Islanders and Affina Partner to Launch New Loyalty Program Powered by CrowdPlay Platform