Islanders to Host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 7 vs Minnesota

To honor and celebrate active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, the New York Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation Night as they take on the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena on Friday.

Approximately 200 tickets are being distributed to local military members and their families via a donation underwritten by the Islanders team.

GIVEAWAY, LIMITED-EDITION MERCH AND DISCOUNTS

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Islanders military cap, presented by Ford.

Isles Lab and the Isles Pro Shop will be selling limited-edition military-related merchandise, featuring jerseys, hoodies, game-used military apparel. Friday’s Item of the Game is the Military Collection.

A 15% discount on concessions and Isles Lab merchandise will be offered with a military ID presented at checkout. The Isles Lab discount is valid all season, while the discount on concessions is Friday night only.