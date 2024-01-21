Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-15-11) VS DALLAS STARS (27-13-5)

7:30 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are back in action at home to take on the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena on Sunday night.

Patrick Roy will make his debut as Islanders Head Coach on Sunday, after he was hired on Saturday to replace Lane Lambert. Roy is looking forward to getting started as the Islanders’ new head coach.

“I’m excited to work with this group and see what I can do,” Roy said in a press conference on Saturday. “I’m very, very excited about this challenge.”

The Islanders picked up a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Seth Jones scored 22 seconds into the extra frame to spoil the comeback bid for the Islanders, who came back from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime. Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, while Boris Katchouk, Joey Anderson and Jason Dickinson scored for Chicago in regulation. The earned point marked the first point the Islanders picked up in their four-game Central Division road trip, where they went 0-3-1.

The Stars dismantled the New Jersey Devils 6-2 on Saturday night at Prudential Center. Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz (2G), Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Wyatt Johnston (1G, 1A) powered the offense for the Stars. Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils at 13:15 of the third to spoil the shutout bid and Tyler Toffoli added another goal with a minute left in the game. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves in the win.

The Islanders are 3-6-1 in their last 10 matchups against the Stars, but the Isles went 2-0-1 in their last three home games at UBS Arena.