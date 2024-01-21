Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

The Islanders open a two-game homestand with matchup against the Stars, Roy makes Isles head coaching debut

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-15-11) VS DALLAS STARS (27-13-5)

7:30 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are back in action at home to take on the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena on Sunday night.

Patrick Roy will make his debut as Islanders Head Coach on Sunday, after he was hired on Saturday to replace Lane Lambert. Roy is looking forward to getting started as the Islanders’ new head coach.

“I’m excited to work with this group and see what I can do,” Roy said in a press conference on Saturday. “I’m very, very excited about this challenge.”

The Islanders picked up a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Seth Jones scored 22 seconds into the extra frame to spoil the comeback bid for the Islanders, who came back from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime. Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, while Boris Katchouk, Joey Anderson and Jason Dickinson scored for Chicago in regulation. The earned point marked the first point the Islanders picked up in their four-game Central Division road trip, where they went 0-3-1.

The Stars dismantled the New Jersey Devils 6-2 on Saturday night at Prudential Center. Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz (2G), Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Wyatt Johnston (1G, 1A) powered the offense for the Stars. Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils at 13:15 of the third to spoil the shutout bid and Tyler Toffoli added another goal with a minute left in the game. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves in the win.

The Islanders are 3-6-1 in their last 10 matchups against the Stars, but the Isles went 2-0-1 in their last three home games at UBS Arena.

ISLANDERS NOTES

- Islanders President of Hockey Operations and GM Lou Lamoriello announced on Saturday that Lane Lambert has been relieved of Head Coaching duties, concluding his tenure with a record of 61-46-20 through 127 games.

Patrick Roy was named the 19th Head Coach in franchise history. The four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hall of Famer will make his head coaching for the Islanders debut on Sunday with a matchup against the Dallas Stars. Lamoriello expressed confidence in his mid-season hire.

“As far as Patrick being the right person, I’ve certainly watched Patrick not only as a player, but when he coached in Colorado. His presence is extremely impressive,” Lamoriello said in a press conference on Saturday. “And what he has done recently [in the QMJHL] and the success he’s had and how he developed players… he’s the right person. We find ourselves very fortunate.”

- Brock Nelson scored his 20th goal of the season on Friday, reaching 20+ goals for the eighth time in his career. The veteran center has 498 points, two shy of his career 500th point.

- Noah Dobson notched two assists on Friday to set a new career-high with 39 helpers. The defenseman is playing at a point-per-game pace with 45 points (6G, 39A) through 45 games and is six points shy of matching his career-best 51 points, set in 2021-22 season through 80 games. 

- Kyle MacLean made his Islanders debut on Friday night, skating 10:32 on a line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. The 24-year-old center recorded one hit, one takeaway, one blocked shot and one shot attempt.

- Kyle Palmieri recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season with an assist and the game-tying goal against the Blackhawks to force OT.

- The Islanders played in their 16th overtime game of the season on Friday, tied for most in the NHL alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. The Isles are 4-8 in games decided by an overtime goal and carry a 1-3 record in the shootout.

- The Islanders are 11-5-6 on home ice this season. Sunday will mark their 2,000th home game in franchise history.

STARS NOTES

- The Stars have earned wins in three of their last four games (3-1-0) and are third in the Central Division with 59 points.

- Jake Oettinger will face the Islanders in net on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set for the Stars after Scott Wedgewood started against the Devils on Saturday night. The 25-year-old netminder is 3-1-0 lifetime against the Islanders with a .922 SV% and a 1.97 GAA.

Oettinger is 13-9-2 this season for Dallas with a .904 SV% and a 2.96 GAA in his fourth season with the team. He missed 12 games after suffering a lower-body injury against the Senators on Dec. 15, but made a return to game action on Jan. 12 against Nashville.

- Roope Hintz scored his fourth multi-goal performance of the season on Saturday, including his 11th career shorthanded goal on Saturday night against the Devils. The 27-year-old forward took the team lead in goals (20), while hitting the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career.

- Jason Robertson had a two-point performance (2A) on Saturday and leads Dallas in points (47) and assists (37).

- Craig Smith snapped a nine-game goal drought with a tally against the Devils on Saturday. The 34-year-old forward has eight points (5G, 3A) through 42 games of his first season in Dallas.

- The Stars rank third in the NHL in scoring with 3.67 goals per game. Dallas also sports the league's third-best penalty kill (84.9%).

