Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

The New York Islanders are on the hunt for their third consecutive win when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, in the first of a season-long six game homestand.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise. Anders Lee (PPG), Pierre Engvall, Simon Holmstrom and Julien Gauthier (GWG) scored for the Islanders to power their second consecutive win, while Ilya Sorokin turned aside 42 of 45 shots. The victory boosted the Islanders (26 points) into a playoff spot in the tight Metropolitan Division standings, but a Philadelphia Flyers win on Monday knocked the Isles back out.

The Sharks came up short against the New York Rangers on Sunday night, falling 6-5 at Madison Square Garden. Anthony Duclair (1G, 1A), Ryan Carpenter, Jacob MacDonald, Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Barabanov found the back of the net in the high-scoring affair, but it wasn't enough to overcome a hat trick from Artemi Panarin (3G, 1A) and goals from Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle and K'Andre Miller. Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves in the loss.

After a stretch of playing eight of their last 10 games on the road – earning 10 of 16 points available (4-2-2) in away games over that span – the Islanders are heading into a six-game homestand at UBS Arena.

“Feeling good at home and gaining that momentum is really important.” Ryan Pulock said on Monday. “We have a stretch here that we need to take advantage of. We have to find a way to collect some points in this homestand.”