Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-17-12) VS OTTAWA SENATORS (27-33-4)

12:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

After wrapping up a four-game cross-country road trip, the New York Islanders are returning home to take on the Ottawa Senators for a matinee tilt on Saturday at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are looking to turn the page after a 4-0 shutout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, which was the sixth time they were shut out this season.

The Islanders their scoreless streak reached 121:48 as they were shut out in back-to-back games, as they were also blanked in LA on Monday. With the regulation loss to Buffalo, the Sabres have pulled within three points of the Islanders, though New York holds two games in-hand.

“We weren’t as crisp as we needed to be tonight, I think that was pretty evident,” Captain Anders Lee said. “It wasn’t a good game by us at all. Let’s get home and re-group, we’re going to have to be better.”

The Senators rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night after they were down 2-0. Claude Giroux scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of Thursday’s shootout win and scored a goal in regulation, powering the comeback win.

The Islanders have a chance to sweep the season series over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The Isles won 5-3 on Nov. 24 in Ottawa and 3-2 at UBS Arena. New York is 12-2-1 in their last 15 matchups against the Senators, including a home record of 6-0-1.