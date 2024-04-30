Bortuzzo Bolstering the Blueline 

Robert Bortuzzo’s first point as a New York Islander was a big one, as the defenseman recorded the primary assist on Mathew Barzal’s double-OT winner in Game 4 on Saturday that kept their season alive.

“Well-deserved moment for him the other night,” Captain Anders Lee said. “And a reason why we’re still playing.”

Hopping off the bench, Bortuzzo made the crucial play, blasting a shot on net that Barzal was able to deflect behind Frederik Andersen for the winner in Game 4. It was special for Bortuzzo’s teammates - and Head Coach Patrick Roy - to see his hard work pay off on the stat sheet.

“Seeing him on the ice for that winning goal, and putting that puck on net, I was happy for him,” Roy said. “It’s nice to see him get rewarded for the way he’s been playing.”



Bortuzzo brings an impactful toughness and strength to the blueline - qualities that go a long way in the playoffs. Through four games of the First-Round series against Carolina, Bortuzzo laid six hits and recorded 12 blocked shots, tied with Alexander Romanov for the team lead.



“He does a lot of stuff each night - penalty killing, blocking shots and being hard to play against – stuff that maybe goes unnoticed but not amongst the guys in this room,” Noah Dobson said. “We see how valuable those things are. He’s willing to sacrifice and do whatever it takes each night to win.”

Bortuzzo is more than familiar with the sacrifice and will it takes to survive in the postseason. He’s the only player in the Islanders locker room to win a Stanley Cup, as he went all the way with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, though he tipped his cap to the Isles core that went to back-to-back third rounds in 2020 and 2021.

“I might have won a Cup, but a lot of the guys in here have played a lot of high intensity hockey late in rounds and conference finals,” Bortuzzo said. “It’s a group with a lot of playoff experience and a lot of character.”