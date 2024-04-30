Game 5 Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS AT CAROLINA HURRICANES

GAME 5 | CAR LEADS BEST OF SEVEN SERIES 3-1

7:30 PM | PNC ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN, MSG+, MAX, TBS

LISTEN: 88.7FM, 103.9FM, ESPN RADIO

The New York Islanders will look to keep their season alive when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Tuesday for Game Five of their First Round series. The Islanders currently trail their best-of-seven series three games to one.

The Islanders staved off elimination with a 3-2 double-OT victory on Saturday night at UBS Arena. Mathew Barzal netted two goals, including the double-OT winner, and JG Pageau scored a power-play goal while Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves.

While the stakes are still high with the Islanders playing for their season, Head Coach Patrick Roy pointed out how his team is acclimated to playing in high-pressure situations – as they’ve been resilient all year.

“We had our backs against the wall for a long time if you think about it, because we've made the playoffs by three points. It's not something new for this group," Roy said. "But it's this that's why I'm so proud of them because of how resilient they are and how hard they've been working, and how they want to keep going."

The Islanders were in the same spot last season, headed to Raleigh for Game 5 and facing elimination. They pulled out a 3-2 victory to force Game 6 last year, and they’re hoping to grind out a similar result to bring the series back to Long Island.

“Now, this is déjà vu for them,” Roy said. “Last year, they were down 3-1 [in the series] and they went to Carolina and won the game. Hope we can repeat that.”