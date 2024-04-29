Islanders Prospect Report: April 29, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GILL’S HAT TRICK POWERS GAME 2 WIN

Have yourself a night, Justin Gill.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (98th overall) scored a hat trick on Saturday, pacing the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 5-3 win over the Cape Breton Eagles to take a 2-0 series advantage in the QMJHL Semi-Finals.

Gill was a major factor in protecting his team’s undefeated status, powering their 10th consecutive win in comeback fashion.

After the Drakkar found themselves in an early 2-0 hole in the first period, Gill got to work. The 20-year-old forward found the back of the net with a nifty redirection in the slot and followed up with his second goal of the game with a slap shot from the right circle on the power play to tie the game at two apiece in the second period.

The Eagles regained the lead quickly after, but Gill used a wrister to tie the score for the second time of the game, earning his first career playoff hat trick. The Drakkar added two more goals to secure the Game 2 victory.