Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

- Saturday’s win came at the cost of winger Anthony Duclair, who left the game at the 3:19 mark of the third period. Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello said although the injury does not appear to be season-ending, Duclair’s injury is considered “long-term.”

“We won't know until the next 24 hours or so just how serious it will be,” Lamoriello said on Monday morning ahead of practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. “It would be more long term than short term at this point, certainly not season ending or anything, but the time frame, we just have to get more results from X rays and MRIs.”

- Simon Holmstrom skated on a line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat during Monday’s practice in place of Duclair. The 24-year-old winger took a few shifts at the end of Saturday’s game, which caught the liking of Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"He finished the game there, I was curious to see him on that line," Roy said. "The way he was playing, I thought he had a good game against Montreal. So I was open to giving him a try. But I'm going to sit down with Lou [Lamoriello] and see who we think should be the guy to play with [Barzal and Horvat] but [Holmstrom] is certainly a possibility."

The trio was tried out early last season, as Barzal, Horvat and Holmstrom were on the ice together for 19 high danger chances and four goals in 135:40 TOI, per Natural Stat Trick. Holmstrom said that familiarity is helpful if he were to start with Barzal and Horvat at any point in the absence of Duclair.

“You don’t want to see that,” Holmstrom said of Duclair’s injury. “It sucks for him and the team as a whole as well, we just have to fill that spot and do our best. I skated with [Horvat and Barzal] a couple times last year so it feels familiar, which is nice, it felt good.”

- Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in goal, Roy announced on Monday. Sorokin is 1-0-1 this season with a 1.48 GAA and a .953 SV%. Sorokin is 4-2-2 lifetime against Detroit with a 2.70 G

- The power play converted once through six opportunities on Saturday, while the Isles penalty kill went 0-for-1, ending the streak of three perfect games.

- Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 points (16G, 10A) in 29 career games against the Red Wings.