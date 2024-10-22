Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-1-2) VS DETROIT RED WINGS (2-3-0)
7:45 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS
WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
After two days between games, the New York Islanders are back in action when they host the Detroit Red Wings at UBS Arena on Tuesday night.
The Islanders are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) after they edged out the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-3 shootout victory on Saturday. Bo Horvat (PPG), Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee scored in regulation, while Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 of 24 shots faced. Noah Dobson scored the game-deciding goal in a nine-round shootout.
“We had a lot of chances throughout the game, it would have been nice to capitalize on another chance in overtime, couple posts and nice saves by their goalie,” Dobson said. “Just tried to make the most of the opportunity [in the shootout] and was fortunate that I was able to score big one there.”
The Red Wings are feeling hot after a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Andrew Copp (2G), Vladimir Tarasenko, Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson (EN) powered Detroit’s offense while Alex Lyon made 37 saves.
The Islanders and Red Wings battled it out last season, neck and neck in the standings while they were competing for a wild card in the Eastern Conference down the stretch. The Islanders earned three of a possible six points against Detroit (1-1-1).