Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

ISLANDERS NOTES

- Kyle Palmieri had a two-goal performance – his 30th multi-goal game of his career and sixth with New York - on Saturday with the Islanders’ opening goal and an empty-net goal to secure the win. Palmieri leads the team in goals (9) and points (18).

- Brock Nelson tied John Tonelli for ninth on the all-time franchise list with 544 points. Nelson’s second period power-play tally held up as the game-winner and marked his first PPG of the season. Nelson leads the Isles with two game-winners this season.

Nelson leads the Isles with 16 goals and 26 points against the Red Wings through 31 career appearances.

- Ilya Sorokin picked up his 100th career win on Saturday night after he was stuck at 99 for his previous four starts. He became the sixth goaltender in Isles history to reach the triple-digit mark in wins and his next victory will tie Thomas Greiss for fifth place. Sorokin has a lifetime record of 100-70-33, along with .919 SV% and a 2.54 GAA, all with the Isles.

- The Islanders power play converted for the first time in four games on Saturday – and it was a timely power play goal – as Nelson’s PPG held up as the game-winner. New York is 2 for 13 in its last six games. Although the Isles were disciplined in taking one penalty against the Blues, they faltered and allowed a power play goal in the third period.

- Simon Holmstrom scored the lone goal for the Islanders in a 2-1 loss to Detroit on Thursday. With an assist on Saturday, the Swedish forward is riding a two-game point streak.

- Scott Mayfield’s 10 blocked shots established a career-high, beating his previous high of eight blocked shots recorded on April 9, 2016. Per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick, Mayfield's 10 blocks are the most by any NHL player in a game this season and No player has had more since Derek Forbort had 11 for Winnipeg vs Montreal on March 4, 2021.

- The Islanders are first in the NHL in the dot with a 55.9 FOW%.