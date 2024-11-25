Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-8-5) VS DETROIT RED WINGS (8-10-2)
The New York Islanders will take on the Detroit Red Wings in the middle of a three-game homestand on Monday night at UBS Arena.
In a much-needed 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, the Islanders snapped a three-game winless skid. Brock Nelson led the way with a three-point performance (1G, 2A), including the game-winner, while Kyle Palmieri (2G) scored the opening goal for the Islanders and an empty-net tally to seal the deal in a victory. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves for the Islanders. Monday’s win was the fifth regulation win of the season for the Islanders and first on home ice.
"We wanted to win that game," said Head Coach Patrick Roy after the win. "It was a key game for us, and I saw it this morning when I came to the rink. At morning skate, the guys were ready for it and, they wanted to have a strong night.”
The Red Wings dropped a 2-1 decision to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in the conclusion of a brief two-game homestand. Lucas Raymond tied the game at one at the 19:51 mark of the first period, and the game remained even until Boston's Brad Marchand scored midway through the third period to win it for the Bruins. Cam Talbot made 27 saves in the losing effort.