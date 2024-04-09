Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-27-15) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (53-21-4)

It’s been 531 days since the last time the New York Islanders hosted the New York Rangers at UBS Arena, but the crosstown rivals will meet in Elmont for their third meeting of the season series on Tuesday night.

There’s more at stake for the Islanders than just local bragging rights on Tuesday, as the Isles aim for a fifth-straight win in an airtight playoff race.

Most recently, the Isles shut out the Nashville Predators 2-0 in a gutsy effort on Saturday night. Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves in his 41st career shutout as the Isles blocked a season-high 33 shots, while Noah Dobson (GWG) and Kyle Palmieri (ENG) provided the offense. Dobson scored the game-winner in two consecutive contests.

The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night, tying a franchise record of 53 wins. Artemi Panarin (1G, 3A), Mika Zibanejad (2G, 1A) Alexis Lafrenière (1G, 1A) led the way with multi-point games, while Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

The playoff race is coming down to the wire, as five teams in the Eastern Conference are within two points. The Islanders (85 points) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Pittsburgh Penguins (84 points) inched closer, picking up a point in a 3-2 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, though they remain outside the playoff picture. The Pens are tied in points, but have played one more game than the Detroit Red Wings (84 points), who occupy the second wild card spot.

The Islanders, who are 5-1-0 in their last six games, have found more consistency in a crucial time of the year.

“Our division has been really tight for a long time and got even tighter here at the end of the season, but we’ve been starting to play some of our better hockey at the right time,” Captain Anders Lee said. “We’ve been more consistent, start to finish. That’s exactly what we need.”