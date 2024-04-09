Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

The Islanders are vying for their fifth consecutive win with a matchup against the Rangers (7 p.m., MSGSN)

Preview_Home_v2_1920x1080 24
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-27-15) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (53-21-4)

7 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN STREAM

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

It’s been 531 days since the last time the New York Islanders hosted the New York Rangers at UBS Arena, but the crosstown rivals will meet in Elmont for their third meeting of the season series on Tuesday night. 

There’s more at stake for the Islanders than just local bragging rights on Tuesday, as the Isles aim for a fifth-straight win in an airtight playoff race.

Most recently, the Isles shut out the Nashville Predators 2-0 in a gutsy effort on Saturday night. Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves in his 41st career shutout as the Isles blocked a season-high 33 shots, while Noah Dobson (GWG) and Kyle Palmieri (ENG) provided the offense. Dobson scored the game-winner in two consecutive contests. 

The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night, tying a franchise record of 53 wins. Artemi Panarin (1G, 3A), Mika Zibanejad (2G, 1A) Alexis Lafrenière (1G, 1A) led the way with multi-point games, while Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

The playoff race is coming down to the wire, as five teams in the Eastern Conference are within two points. The Islanders (85 points) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Pittsburgh Penguins (84 points) inched closer, picking up a point in a 3-2 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, though they remain outside the playoff picture. The Pens are tied in points, but have played one more game than the Detroit Red Wings (84 points), who occupy the second wild card spot.

The Islanders, who are 5-1-0 in their last six games, have found more consistency in a crucial time of the year. 

“Our division has been really tight for a long time and got even tighter here at the end of the season, but we’ve been starting to play some of our better hockey at the right time,” Captain Anders Lee said. “We’ve been more consistent, start to finish. That’s exactly what we need.”

78TOTT_HOME_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES 

- Semyon Varlamov is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts with a .930 SV% and a 2.29 GAA over that span. He's started in five of the last eight games for the Islanders and is expected to face the Rangers on Tuesday, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. Varlamov has an exceptional resume against the Rangers in particular, with five career shutouts – his most against any opponent – along with a 13-8-2 record through 23 career appearances and a .914 SV% and a 2.62 GAA. 

- Although the penalty kill ranks 32nd in the league at 72.2%, the shorthanded unit has shown signs of improvement as of late, especially in big moments. The Islanders pulled off two important kills in the third period on Saturday to protect a 1-0 lead, resulting in a huge 2-0 shutout victory for Varlamov and the Islanders. 

“It’s guys buying in and putting the team before themselves,” Casey Cizikas said. “We had some big blocks, desperation plays, we’re getting pucks down the ice when we need to, and guys are stepping up.”

- JG Pageau has been strong in faceoffs all season but has recently stood out in the dot, winning 54 of 69 faceoffs (78.3%) over his last six games. 

- Cal Clutterbuck skated in his 713th game as an Islander on Saturday, passing Pat Flatley for sole possession of 12th place in franchise history. 

- Kyle Palmieri has 11 goals in his last 18 outings, including two consecutive empty net goals on Saturday and Thursday. He is the first Islander since Mike Bossy to score empty net goals in consecutive goals since Bossy did it in 1981. Palmieri has 26 goals and 47 points on the season – his best totals in his tenure as an Islander - and his highest marks since the 2018-19 season when he was with New Jersey. 

Palmieri potted two goals the last time the Islanders faced the Rangers at UBS Arena on Oct. 26, 2022, which resulted in a 3-0 win for the Islanders. 

- The Islanders picked up one of a possible four points against the Rangers this season. They let a 5-3 lead slip in a 6-5 loss on Feb. 18 at the 2024 Stadium Series, while they dropped a 5-2 decision on Mar. 17 at MSG. After Tuesday’s contest at UBS Arena, they’ll wrap the season series with a matinee matchup on Saturday. 

- The Islanders have allowed three goals over their last three games, which marks their fewest goals in any three-game stretch this season.

Apr. 9, 2024 - Smile Train

Smile Train is the world’s larges cleft-focused organization, with a sustainable and local model of supporting surgery and other forms of essential care. Over the last 20 plus years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care for 1.5 plus million children and will continue to do so until every child in need with a cleft has access to the care they deserve.

RANGERS NOTES

- The Rangers are first in the Metropolitan Division and the league with 110 points. They have a five-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes (105 points) and could clinch the division on Tuesday if they beat the Islanders and if the Hurricanes fall to the Bostin Bruins. 

- Artemi Panarin is having a career year in his fifth year with the Rangers and ninth in the NHL. Panarin’s 46 goals and 115 points shatter career highs, and his 115 points rank fourth in the league. The winger was named NHL’s third star of the week on Monday, with eight points (2G, 6A) in his last four games. 

- Alexis Lafrenière is having a breakout season for the Rangers in his fourth year with the club. With 27 goals and 56 points this season, the 2020 first overall pick shattered career highs of 39 points (set in 2022-23) and 19 goals (set in 2021-22). The 22-year-old forward recorded his first career hat trick on Mar. 30 in an 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes. 

- Jack Roslovic was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets before the NHL trade deadline. Although he was a healthy scratch on Sunday, he skated with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider in Monday’s practice, suggesting he could play against the Islanders on Tuesday. Roslovic has seven points (2G, 5A) in 15 games of his Rangers tenure.

- The Rangers are strong on both sides of special teams, with an NHL third-best penalty kill (83.6%) and a power play converting at 26.4%, which ranks fourth in the league. 

- The Rangers lead the NHL in comeback wins (27).

Related Content

Islanders Radio Feed

Islanders Trivia: Barzal and Pageau

News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 8, 2024

This Day in Isles History: April 8

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Predators 0

3 Takeaways: Varlamov, Isles Shut Out Predators 2-0

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Predators

Cal Clutterbuck Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2

3 Takeaways: Isles Beat Blue Jackets 4-2 

Cizikas Sharp on Special Teams

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Islanders Host Fourth-Annual Baby Shower for Military Families 

Levy’s Longtime Islanders Fandom Comes Full Circle 

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blackhawks 1

3 Takeaways: Isles Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Blackhawks

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 1, 2024

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 3 OT

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks