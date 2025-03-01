Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (26-25-7) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (21-30-7)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are back at home and ready to take on the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena in matinee action.

In a gutsy effort, the Islanders pulled off a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden. Alexander Romanov and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves in a bounce-back effort.

Saturday marks the first home day game of the season and Head Coach Patrick Roy said a 12:30 p.m. start is beneficial for his team’s recovery, especially during a busy schedule.

“It gives your guys the rest of the day to rest,” Roy said. “Schedule-wise, the day comes fast but the recovery is very good for your next game. We’re in [a stretch of] six games in 10 days, it’s good for us to be ready to play at 12:30 and be good for the next couple of games.”

The Predators are also coming off a 2-1 win, as they took down the Winnipeg Jets on home ice, which put an end to Winnipeg’s franchise-long, 11-game winning streak. Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak (PPG) scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros made 22 saves.