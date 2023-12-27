Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-8-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (15-13-4)

After a three-day break for the holidays, the New York Islanders are back in action to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday to kick off the season series with their Metropolitan Division foes.

The Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday to enter the league-wide break on a high note. Anders Lee scored his 250th career goal in a three-point night (GWG, 2A), while the Islanders had supporting goals from Sebastian Aho, Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Mike Reilly (1G, 1A) to power the win. Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri had two-point performances with two helpers each. Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves to contain a high-octane Hurricanes team.

The Penguins dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, picking up one point before the three-day break. Lars Eller, Rickard Rakell and Drew O'Connor scored for the Penguins, while Kris Letang had a three-point night (1G, 2A). Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves in his third consecutive start.

The Islanders (41 points) stand second in the Metro with a record of 16-8-9, picking up points in 17 of their last 19 games. The Islanders have a little distance between themselves and Pittsburgh, as the Isles are seven points ahead of the Penguins (34 points), though Pittsburgh has one game in-hand. To illustrate a tightly packed division, the third and sixth place teams in the Metro are separated by four points.

The Isles swept the Pens last season in four meetings (4-0-0), winning three of those matchups in comeback fashion.