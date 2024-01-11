Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (18-12-10) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-7)

7 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: ESPN

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The New York Islanders are hoping the force is with them, as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Star Wars night at UBS Arena on Thursday.

The Islanders fell 5-2 on Tuesday night at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks. Brock Nelson scored two goals, but Filip Hronek (1G, 1A), Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua (ENG) led the way offensively. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in the loss.

The Maple Leafs bulldozed the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win. Mitch Marner had a four-point performance (2G, 2A) and William Nylander had a three-point night (3A) in the win, while Martin Jones made 22 saves in his fourth straight victory.

The Islanders took down the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 11 to get a leg up on the season series 1-0-0. After Thursday’s contest, they’ll meet for the final time of the season on Feb. 5 in the first matchup after the NHL All-Star break.