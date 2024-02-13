Game Preview: Islanders vs Kraken

The Islanders host the Kraken on home ice on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
By Rachel Luscher

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-18-12) VS SEATTLE KRAKEN

The New York Islanders are looking to jump back into the win column with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken at UBS Arena on Tuesday night.

The Islanders’ two-game win streak and three-game point streak ended on Saturday afternoon with a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames. Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the third period, but the comeback effort wasn't enough to overcome MacKenzie Weegar's hat trick along with supporting goals from Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman (ENG). Semyon Varlamov appeared in his 600th game and made 19 saves in the loss.

“We’ve been in situations when we’ve been down, obviously you don’t want to play from behind but I liked the way we came out in the third,” Noah Dobson said. “We tried our best to find a way to get back in the game, but we know we have to be better in some areas, we just have to build for our next game.”

The Kraken dropped a 3-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. Will Borgen scored the lone goal for Seattle at 10:00 of the third period to dodge a shutout. Joey Daccord made 34 saves in the loss.

The Islanders trail the season series 0-0-1 to the Kraken after falling 4-3 in OT on Nov. 16 in Seattle.

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders were idle on Monday night, but lost ground in the Metropolitan Division standings. New Jersey matched the Islanders in points (56) with their win over Seattle and leapfrogged the Isles since they have a game in-hand. The Flyers (64 points) won 5-3 over the Arizona Coyotes to put themselves eight points ahead of the Islanders, though New York has two games in-hand.

- Alexander Romanov joined the New York Islanders for practice on Monday after missing Saturday's game with a lower-body injury. His status for Tuesday's game is to be determined, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

- Pierre Engvall participated in line rushes with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat in practice on Monday, after the trio skated 3:36 together in the third period of Saturday’s contest.

“We definitely had some good shifts at the end of last game,” Barzal said. “It's nice to have more than one guy that Patrick feels comfortable to put on our line, that's a sign of a team that's got some depth.”

Barzal is riding a five-game point streak with seven points (3G, 4A) over that span. He leads the team in points (15G, 40A) through 51 games this season.

- Kyle Palmieri is also riding a five-game point streak. The winger racked up six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games, marking his longest streak of the season. The 33-year-old winger has 31 points (14G, 17A) through 52 games this season, and ties Barzal and Horvat in game-winning goals (3).

- The Islanders’ penalty kill dropped to 32nd in the NHL (71.3%). Over the past six games, the penalty kill went 9-for-17, allowing a power-play goal in six straight games.

- After Tuesday’s contest against the Kraken, the Islanders will not play again until Sunday for the Stadium Series against the New York Rangers.

“It’s a big week for us,” Brock Nelson said. “Which is funny, because it’s the least amount of games we played all season. It’s an important game for us tomorrow to respond and get a big win to set us up for a big game on Sunday.”

KRAKEN NOTES

- The Kraken are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after dropping games to the San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers and most recently the New Jersey Devils on Monday. The Kraken scored total three goals in their last three games. Seattle will face the Isles in the third of a four-game road trip on the East Coast before opening a six-game homestand.

- The Kraken were forced to skate with five defensemen in Monday's 3-1 loss after Brian Dumoulin took a hit from Timo Meier in the first period and did not return. The 32-year-old defenseman has 11 points (4G, 7A) through 50 games this season.

- Justin Schultz missed the last two games for personal reasons but joined the team for the road trip. The 33-year-old defenseman has 16 points (4G, 12A) and 42 blocked shots through 42 games this season.

- After Joey Daccord started in the first half of the back-to-back set for the Kraken, Philipp Grubauer is expected to start between the pipes against the Islanders on Tuesday night. He has a 5-9-1 record this season, along with a 3.25 GAA and a .884 SV%. Grubauer is 3-3-0 against the Isles with a .917 SV% and a 2.57 GAA.

- Jared McCann leads the Kraken in goals (21), while Vince Dunn leads with 31 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand leads in points overall with 40.

- Former Islander Jordan Eberle collected 29 points (9G, 20A) through 48 games this season and is 12 games shy of skating in his career 1000th game. The 33-year-old winger has eight points (1G, 7A) through 14 games against the Islanders since joining the Kraken in 2021.

