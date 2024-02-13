Game Preview: Islanders vs Kraken

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-18-12) VS SEATTLE KRAKEN

The New York Islanders are looking to jump back into the win column with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken at UBS Arena on Tuesday night.

The Islanders’ two-game win streak and three-game point streak ended on Saturday afternoon with a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames. Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the third period, but the comeback effort wasn't enough to overcome MacKenzie Weegar's hat trick along with supporting goals from Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman (ENG). Semyon Varlamov appeared in his 600th game and made 19 saves in the loss.

“We’ve been in situations when we’ve been down, obviously you don’t want to play from behind but I liked the way we came out in the third,” Noah Dobson said. “We tried our best to find a way to get back in the game, but we know we have to be better in some areas, we just have to build for our next game.”

The Kraken dropped a 3-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. Will Borgen scored the lone goal for Seattle at 10:00 of the third period to dodge a shutout. Joey Daccord made 34 saves in the loss.

The Islanders trail the season series 0-0-1 to the Kraken after falling 4-3 in OT on Nov. 16 in Seattle.