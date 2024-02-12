Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 12, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GEORGE EXTENDS POINT STREAK

Isaiah George rounded out his week with four assists for the London Knights, creating a three-game point streak in the process.

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) kicked off the stretch with his fourth multi-point game of the season, notching two assists in Wednesday’s 9-2 win over the Flint Firebirds. With primary helpers on the first and fourth goal for the Knights, George earned the second star of the game.