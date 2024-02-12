Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 12, 2024

George extends point streak, while Jefferies scores game-winning goal in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

ProspectReport_1920x1080_Feb12
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GEORGE EXTENDS POINT STREAK  

Isaiah George rounded out his week with four assists for the London Knights, creating a three-game point streak in the process.  

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) kicked off the stretch with his fourth multi-point game of the season, notching two assists in Wednesday’s 9-2 win over the Flint Firebirds. With primary helpers on the first and fourth goal for the Knights, George earned the second star of the game.

The 19-year-old defenseman registered an assist on the game-winning goal on Friday, as London scored a 5-1 win over the Windsor Spitfires. He contributed an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 OT win over the Oshawa Generals, in a game where he matched a season-high six shots on goal. 

George established a new career-high in points (27) through 52 games of his third season with the Knights, while building on his career-high in assists (22). His offense has been on an upward trajectory this season, as the defenseman is averaging 0.52 points per game, following seasons where he played 0.41 and 0.34 points per game respectively.  

JEFFERIES RETURNS, PLAYS IN 100TH NCAA GAME  

Alex Jefferies skated in his 100th NCAA game on Friday as he returned to action for the Merrimack Warriors.   

The 22-year-old winger was sidelined for six games after sustaining an injury on Jan. 13 against UMass. In his return to the lineup on Friday, Jefferies played on the top line, recording two shots on goal and two blocked shots against Boston in a 7-1 loss.

The Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round pick (121st overall) found the back of the net at 12:54 to build a 2-0 advantage for Merrimack on Saturday, which held up as the game-winner in a 3-1 win over New Hampshire.  

Through 101 career games – all with Merrimack – Jefferies has produced nearly a point-per-game with 94 points (41G, 53A) over the span of four seasons. He played in 18 games this season and is one goal shy of matching a career-best 14 goals, established last season through 38 games.  

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 52GP, 5G, 22A, 27P, 50PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 49GP, 31G, 43A, 74P, 46PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 15GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 44GP, 0G, 7A, 7P, 8PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 42GP, 19G, 12A, 31P, 8PIM  

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 40GP, 0G, 12A, 12P, 50PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 28GP, 15G, 14A, 29P, 6PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 26GP, 9G, 5A, 14P, 10PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 18GP, 13G, 7A, 20P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 26GP, 7G, 12A, 19P, 30PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 4PIM

