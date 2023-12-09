Game Preview: Islanders vs Kings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-7-7) VS LA KINGS (16-4-3)

The New York Islanders homestand rolls on as they welcome in the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night in the third of a six-game stretch at UBS Arena.

The Islanders put up a season-high seven goals with tallies from Pierre Engvall, Cal Clutterbuck, Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal (2G) and Bo Horvat (2G) in a 7-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves in the win.

The Kings made NHL history on Tuesday night, winning their 11th straight road game to start a season with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens, breaking the previous record held by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres (10-games). Drew Doughty (1G, 1A), Quinton Byfield (2G, 1A) and Trevor Moore provided the offense for Los Angeles while Cam Talbot made 24 saves earned his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career.

The Islanders were swept in the season series last year, going 0-2-0, and have not beaten the Kings since Feb. 6, 2020, when they won 5-3 at Nassau Coliseum. After Saturday’s contest, the two teams will meet again on Mar. 11 to complete the season series out west.