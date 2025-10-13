Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

The Islanders host the Jets in matinee action at UBS Arena (1 PM, MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-2-0) VS WINNIPEG JETS (1-1-0)

The New York Islanders are back for matinee action on Monday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena.

The Islanders fell to 0-2-0 on the season after a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night in their home opener. Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL goal and Anthony Duclair contributed a power-play goal, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 4-0 deficit built by the Caps early on. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves on 29 shots faced.

The Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings for their first win of the season. Mark Scheifele (2G) and Alex Iafallo led the way for Winnipeg offensively while Connor Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets with a 30-save performance.

PROJECTED LINEUP

*Subject to change

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Max Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN STARTING

Roy said that Sorokin will start against Winnipeg on Monday, which will mark his third consecutive start of the season. Sorokin is 0-2-0 this season with an .860 SV% and a 4.21 GAA this season. Sorokin is 3-2-0 lifetime against the Jets, along with a .932 SV%, 2.03 GAA and one shutout.

"We have two very good goalies, very confident in both of them, but Ilya's one of the best in the game," Roy said. "There's no reason not to use him right now."

DROUIN BACK IN, GATCOMB OUT

Drouin will draw back into the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for a cross-check in Thursday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The winger will slot back in with Horvat and Heineman, as the trio spent most of training camp on a line together.

Marc Gatcomb drew into the lineup in Drouin’s absence on Saturday and will come back out on Monday. Duclair slotted in with Horvat and Heineman on Saturday and is expected to stay in the top six after a solid performance.

“Duclair deserves to be bumped up,” Roy said. “He played really well, and now he’s going to play with Barzal and Palmieri.”

STEP FORWARD FOR SPECIAL TEAMS

Roy was pleased with how the Islanders power play and penalty kill looked on Saturday against Washington.

The power play converted twice in three opportunities and Roy has seen progress in structure and puck movement as a result of a special teams focused training camp.

“I could see the improvement every day,” Roy said. “Not just on our breakout and triggers, but the way we move the puck. They’re starting to read options. I like the way [Assistant Coach] Ray Bennett breaks it down and explains it to them.”

Roy has noticed a similar level of commitment in his shorthanded units, which went 2-for-2 on Saturday even though the Capitals’ third goal of the game came seconds after a minor penalty to Palmieri expired.

“With our penalty killing, I thought we did a great job,” Roy said. “At the end of the day, our guys are blocking shots. Simon [Holmstrom] had a big block and we had great saves at times from Ilya. But there are some areas we need to clean up and be better, that’s for sure.”

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Oct. 12, 2025

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Sunday, Oct. 12 at UBS Arena. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

CIZIKAS TO PLAY GAME 900

Casey Cizikas will skate in his 900th NHL game on Monday, tying Bob Nystrom for fifth in franchise history in games played.

Cizikas is the longest-tenured Islander and his teammates appreciate him for his energy, leadership and work ethic day in, day out.

“He grinds out there every single night,” Pulock said. “Blocking shots, battling, whatever it takes to help the team win. Great locker room guy, always smiling, always laughing. An energy bug for us. 900 games is a lot of hockey games and he’s earned every one of them.”

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders went 1-1-0 last season against the Jets. New York is 9-2-0 in its last 11 meetings with Winnipeg, including their last five home games.

ACROSS THE ICE

The reigning President’s Trophy Winners are looking for another strong year after their 116-point campaign in 2024-25. The Jets fell to the Dallas Stars in six games of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in their third straight playoff appearance.

NOTABLE OFFSEASON SIGNINGS

Jonathan Toews is back in action and playing for his hometown team of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The 37-year-old forward played in his first two games with his new club after he signed a one-year contract over the summer. The longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain - and veteran of over 1,000 NHL games - had missed the previous two seasons.

The Jets dished out a couple of long-term contract extensions over the summer, inking forward Kyle Connor to an eight-year deal and defenseman Neil Pionk to a six-year contract. Connor had a career-year with 97 points (41G, 56A) in 82 games last season, while Pionk recorded 39 points (10G, 29A) and a +21 rating last season.

OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

The Jets are without Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with the Carolina Hurricanes over the offseason after he spent the past 10 seasons in Winnipeg after he was drafted ninth overall by the Jets in 2014.

