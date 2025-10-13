Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

SOROKIN STARTING

Roy said that Sorokin will start against Winnipeg on Monday, which will mark his third consecutive start of the season. Sorokin is 0-2-0 this season with an .860 SV% and a 4.21 GAA this season. Sorokin is 3-2-0 lifetime against the Jets, along with a .932 SV%, 2.03 GAA and one shutout.

"We have two very good goalies, very confident in both of them, but Ilya's one of the best in the game," Roy said. "There's no reason not to use him right now."

DROUIN BACK IN, GATCOMB OUT

Drouin will draw back into the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for a cross-check in Thursday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The winger will slot back in with Horvat and Heineman, as the trio spent most of training camp on a line together.

Marc Gatcomb drew into the lineup in Drouin’s absence on Saturday and will come back out on Monday. Duclair slotted in with Horvat and Heineman on Saturday and is expected to stay in the top six after a solid performance.

“Duclair deserves to be bumped up,” Roy said. “He played really well, and now he’s going to play with Barzal and Palmieri.”

STEP FORWARD FOR SPECIAL TEAMS

Roy was pleased with how the Islanders power play and penalty kill looked on Saturday against Washington.

The power play converted twice in three opportunities and Roy has seen progress in structure and puck movement as a result of a special teams focused training camp.

“I could see the improvement every day,” Roy said. “Not just on our breakout and triggers, but the way we move the puck. They’re starting to read options. I like the way [Assistant Coach] Ray Bennett breaks it down and explains it to them.”

Roy has noticed a similar level of commitment in his shorthanded units, which went 2-for-2 on Saturday even though the Capitals’ third goal of the game came seconds after a minor penalty to Palmieri expired.

“With our penalty killing, I thought we did a great job,” Roy said. “At the end of the day, our guys are blocking shots. Simon [Holmstrom] had a big block and we had great saves at times from Ilya. But there are some areas we need to clean up and be better, that’s for sure.”