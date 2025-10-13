Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-2-0) VS WINNIPEG JETS (1-1-0)
The New York Islanders are back for matinee action on Monday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena.
The Islanders fell to 0-2-0 on the season after a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night in their home opener. Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL goal and Anthony Duclair contributed a power-play goal, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 4-0 deficit built by the Caps early on. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves on 29 shots faced.
The Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings for their first win of the season. Mark Scheifele (2G) and Alex Iafallo led the way for Winnipeg offensively while Connor Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets with a 30-save performance.
PROJECTED LINEUP
*Subject to change
Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Max Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov
Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin