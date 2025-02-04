Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-21-7) VS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-16-6)

After three games on the road, the New York Islanders are back home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday, as they fell 6-3 to the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. Kyle MacLean, JG Pageau and Marc Gatcomb scored for New York, but Carter Verhaeghe’s hat trick led the way for the Panthers, who beat the Isles 6-3 for a second time this season. Jakub Skarek stopped 27-of-32 shots in his NHL debut.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Jack Eichel scored both goals for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24-of-28 shots. The loss extended the Golden Knights’ winless skid to three games (0-1-2).

Tuesday marks the Islanders final home game before the 4 Nations Face-off, as the team heads to Winnipeg and Minnesota for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0 after beating the Golden Knights 4-0 on Jan. 10 in Vegas. Anders Lee, Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas (ENG) scored in the win, while Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves for the shutout.

The Islanders are 7-5-1 all-time vs Vegas.