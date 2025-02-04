Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

The Islanders host the Golden Knights on First Responders Night (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-21-7) VS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-16-6)

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

After three games on the road, the New York Islanders are back home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday, as they fell 6-3 to the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. Kyle MacLean, JG Pageau and Marc Gatcomb scored for New York, but Carter Verhaeghe’s hat trick led the way for the Panthers, who beat the Isles 6-3 for a second time this season. Jakub Skarek stopped 27-of-32 shots in his NHL debut.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Jack Eichel scored both goals for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24-of-28 shots. The loss extended the Golden Knights’ winless skid to three games (0-1-2).

Tuesday marks the Islanders final home game before the 4 Nations Face-off, as the team heads to Winnipeg and Minnesota for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0 after beating the Golden Knights 4-0 on Jan. 10 in Vegas. Anders Lee, Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas (ENG) scored in the win, while Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves for the shutout.

The Islanders are 7-5-1 all-time vs Vegas.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES:

- Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in goal for the Islanders. Sorokin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after going 3-0-0 last week with a shutout.

Sorokin is 8-2-0 in his last 10 games with a 1.78 GAA, a .938 SV% and two shutouts. Sorokin is 2-2-1 against Vegas lifetime, with a 2.14 GAA, a .933 SV% and two shutouts.

- Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Barzal left the game in the final two minutes of regulation in Saturday's 3-2 OT win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after blocking a shot. Barzal has 20 points (6G 14A) through 30 games this season. Barzal also missed 21 games with an upper-body injury from Nov. 1 to Dec. 12.

- Scott Mayfield is also considered day to day with a lower-body injury after he left the game in the second period in Tampa. The defenseman has seven points (2G, 5A) through 50 games played this season, along with 87 blocked shots and 71 hits.

- The Islanders allowed a power-play goal for the first time in six games on Sunday, but the penalty kill remains strong in 2025, killing off 25-of-28 opportunities (89.3%) with a pair of shorthanded goals. The Islanders’ penalty kill is now 30th in the NHL at 70.3%.

- The Islanders (55 points) are four points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (59 points) and Detroit Red Wings (59 points) for a Wild Card spot. The Isles have a game in hand on both the Jackets and Red Wings.

- Casey Cizikas (46 hits) leads the NHL in bodychecks since Jan. 14, while Gatcomb (40 hits) is fourth over that span.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS NOTES:

- The Golden Knights rank second in the Pacific Division with 68 points, tied in points with the Edmonton Oilers, but with one more game played. Vegas’ 3.32 goals per game are tied for fourth in the NHL. That said, the Golden Knights are 3-7-3 since Jan. 9 and have only earned more points (9) than the Toronto Maple Leafs (8), Chicago Blackhawks (7) and San Jose Sharks (4) over that span.

- The Golden Knights signed free agent Brandon Saad on Jan. 31, picking up the forward after his contract was mutually terminated with the St. Louis Blues. Saad has played 907 NHL games with Chicago (428), Columbus (160), Colorado (44), St. Louis (274) and now Vegas (1), recording 515 points (260G, 255A). Saad debuted on a line with Mark Stone and Brett Howden in his Vegas debut.

- Jack Eichel has seven goals in his last seven games and 10 total points over that span. Eichel has 18 goals this season and leads Vegas with 48 assists and 66 points overall. After a pair of injury-shortened seasons from 2020-22, Eichel has recorded 66-or-more points in each of the past three seasons.

- Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo both took maintenance days on Monday, but are expected to play on Tuesday.

