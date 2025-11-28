Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-9-2) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (12-7-3)

The New York Islanders continue their seven-game homestand on Black Friday, when they host the Philadelphia Flyers in matinee action at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night on a night where they took a season-high 45 shots and allowed a season-low 14 shots, but couldn’t secure two points. The Isles are 1-2-0 to start their homestand after going 6-1-0 on their western road trip.

The Flyers are coming off a 4-2 comeback win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, rallying out of a 2-0 hole with four unanswered goals. Emil Andrae, Matvei Michkov, Tyson Foerster and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, while Dan Vladar stopped 25-of-27 shots in the win. The Flyers have won three of their last four games.

The Islanders (28 points) and Flyers (27 points) are separated by one point in the standings. There’s plenty of gridlock in the Metropolitan Division, as five points separate first-place New Jersey (31 points) from the last-place New York Rangers (26 points).