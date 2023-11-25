News Feed

3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3

3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3
Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

Game Preview: Islanders at Senators
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits

Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023
3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames
Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames
The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO

The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken
Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken
The Skinny: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 OT

The Skinny: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 OT
3 Takeaways: Isles Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Canucks

3 Takeaways: Isles Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Canucks
Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks
Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders

Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

The Islanders compete for their fourth straight win with a matchup against the Flyers (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

Preview_Third_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-6-5) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (10-9-1)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

The New York Islanders return home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at UBS Arena in the second half of a back-to-back set.

The Islanders earned their third consecutive win on Friday night with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, while extending their point streak to five games (3-0-2) in the process. Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A), Oliver Wahlstrom (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (PPG), Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom powered the offense for the Islanders, while Alexander Romanov and Brock Nelson had a two-point nights with two assists each. Tim Stützle scored and Drake Batherson netted a pair of goals for the Senators. Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves between the pipes in the win, while Anton Forsberg made 21 saves in the loss.

The Flyers are on a two-game losing streak after dropping a 3-1 decision to the New York Rangers in a Black Friday matinee matchup. Sean Couturier scored with a deflection in the middle frame, but Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers and Mika Zibanejad had a two-goal performance. Carter Hart made 16 saves in the loss.

The Flyers’ two-game skid started with a 3-2 loss against the Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals, while Anders Lee found the back of the net in the win.

Despite both being tied with 21 points, the Islanders rank fourth in the Metropolitan Division, as they have one game in-hand on the Flyers. The Islanders are 5-0-0 against the Flyers at UBS Arena and are 12-2-0 in their last 14 games against Philly overall.

Game 20 web

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders found themselves down two defensemen early into the first period, with Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho leaving the game within the first four minutes and not returning. Head Coach Lane Lambert did not have an update on their status postgame, but offered praise to the four defensemen who stepped up and got the job done.

“It was an incredible effort,” Lambert said. “We knew what we were up against real early in the game. They tried to keep it as simple as possible and manage their ice time as much as possible. It was an incredible effort by the four of them.”

Alexander Romanov reached a career-high 30:02 TOI and recorded his first multi-point game of the season (2A).

Noah Dobson also shattered a career high in ice time, skating 31:05 on Friday night, which exceeds his previous career high of 27:42 in a game also against the Senators on Oct. 26. Dobson recorded the most ice time on Friday of any Islander since Andrew MacDonald logged 31:22 TOI on Jan. 31, 2013.

- Semyon Varlamov turned aside 28 of 31 shots on Friday, picking up his first win since Nov. 2. Ilya Sorokin is the expected to face the Flyers on Saturday as the Islanders complete a back-to-back set. Sorokin is 9-2-1 lifetime against the Flyers with a 1.63 GAA, a .944 SV% and two shutouts. 

- Mathew Barzal scored at 9:51 of the middle frame with Anders Lee followed up with a goal six seconds later. Per NHL PR, the Islanders tied their franchise record for fastest two goals against a goaltender (excluding empty-netters).

- Lee is continuing his offensive hot streak, potting his third goal in a four-game span.

- The Islanders had a strong third period on Friday night, keeping the Senators off the board and completing the final 20 minutes with a +1 goal differential, courtesy of Simon Holmstrom’s tally to make it 5-3.

- Cal Clutterbuck skated in his 1000th NHL game against the Flyers and his silver stick ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, also against the Flyers. The veteran winger recorded 14 points (7G, 7A) in 43 career games against Philly.

- The Islanders will wear their third jerseys for the first time this season. The Isles will wear their thirds 10 times this season.

Isles Holiday Offer: Skip The Fees

Isles Holiday Offer: Skip The Fees

The Islanders are covering ticket fees until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday night. Get yours now!

FLYERS NOTES

- With Carter Hart's start on Friday against the Rangers, Samuel Ersson is the expected starter against the Islanders. The 24-year-old netminder sports a .863 SV% and a 3.22 GAA through seven starts this season. He has 19 career NHL starts and has yet to face the Islanders.

- Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers with 16 points (2G, 14), while Travis Konecny is the top goal scorer for Philly with 11 goals this season.

- The Flyers are winless (0-8-1) in matchups where they surrendered the game’s first goal. On the other hand, Philadelphia is 10-1-0 when scoring first.

- Sean Couturier netted with the lone goal for the Flyers in Friday’s 3-1 loss. The 30-year-old forward has 14 points (5G, 14A) in 18 games this season after missing significant time – nearly two years – due to an ongoing lower back injury that required surgery in February and October of 2022.

- The Flyers’ power play went 0-for-6 on Friday and ranks 30th in the NHL (10.3%).

- After the matchup against Islanders on Saturday, the Flyers will not face the Isles until Apr. 1 when the season series concludes.