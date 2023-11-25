Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-6-5) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (10-9-1)
7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM
The New York Islanders return home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at UBS Arena in the second half of a back-to-back set.
The Islanders earned their third consecutive win on Friday night with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, while extending their point streak to five games (3-0-2) in the process. Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A), Oliver Wahlstrom (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (PPG), Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom powered the offense for the Islanders, while Alexander Romanov and Brock Nelson had a two-point nights with two assists each. Tim Stützle scored and Drake Batherson netted a pair of goals for the Senators. Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves between the pipes in the win, while Anton Forsberg made 21 saves in the loss.
The Flyers are on a two-game losing streak after dropping a 3-1 decision to the New York Rangers in a Black Friday matinee matchup. Sean Couturier scored with a deflection in the middle frame, but Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers and Mika Zibanejad had a two-goal performance. Carter Hart made 16 saves in the loss.
The Flyers’ two-game skid started with a 3-2 loss against the Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals, while Anders Lee found the back of the net in the win.
Despite both being tied with 21 points, the Islanders rank fourth in the Metropolitan Division, as they have one game in-hand on the Flyers. The Islanders are 5-0-0 against the Flyers at UBS Arena and are 12-2-0 in their last 14 games against Philly overall.