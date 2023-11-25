Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders found themselves down two defensemen early into the first period, with Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho leaving the game within the first four minutes and not returning. Head Coach Lane Lambert did not have an update on their status postgame, but offered praise to the four defensemen who stepped up and got the job done.

“It was an incredible effort,” Lambert said. “We knew what we were up against real early in the game. They tried to keep it as simple as possible and manage their ice time as much as possible. It was an incredible effort by the four of them.”

Alexander Romanov reached a career-high 30:02 TOI and recorded his first multi-point game of the season (2A).

Noah Dobson also shattered a career high in ice time, skating 31:05 on Friday night, which exceeds his previous career high of 27:42 in a game also against the Senators on Oct. 26. Dobson recorded the most ice time on Friday of any Islander since Andrew MacDonald logged 31:22 TOI on Jan. 31, 2013.

- Semyon Varlamov turned aside 28 of 31 shots on Friday, picking up his first win since Nov. 2. Ilya Sorokin is the expected to face the Flyers on Saturday as the Islanders complete a back-to-back set. Sorokin is 9-2-1 lifetime against the Flyers with a 1.63 GAA, a .944 SV% and two shutouts.

- Mathew Barzal scored at 9:51 of the middle frame with Anders Lee followed up with a goal six seconds later. Per NHL PR, the Islanders tied their franchise record for fastest two goals against a goaltender (excluding empty-netters).

- Lee is continuing his offensive hot streak, potting his third goal in a four-game span.

- The Islanders had a strong third period on Friday night, keeping the Senators off the board and completing the final 20 minutes with a +1 goal differential, courtesy of Simon Holmstrom’s tally to make it 5-3.

- Cal Clutterbuck skated in his 1000th NHL game against the Flyers and his silver stick ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, also against the Flyers. The veteran winger recorded 14 points (7G, 7A) in 43 career games against Philly.

- The Islanders will wear their third jerseys for the first time this season. The Isles will wear their thirds 10 times this season.