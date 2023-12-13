Game Preview: Islanders vs Ducks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-7-7) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (10-17-0)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are looking for their fourth straight win, when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at UBS Arena, in the fifth of a six-game homestand.

The Islanders bested the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Monday night at UBS Arena for their third consecutive win. Bo Horvat scored 46 seconds into overtime, while Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A) put up goals in regulation. Auston Matthews, John Tavares (1G, 1A) and Morgan Rielly provided the offense for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves in the win.

The victory extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1) and Islanders have points in 12 of their last 13 games (8-1-4).

The Ducks are on a three-game losing skid, most recently dropping Sunday’s contest 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Alex Killorn (PPG) and Adam Henrique built a 2-0 lead for the Ducks, but the Jets exploded in the third period with four unanswered goals from Nino Niederreiter, Morgan Barron, Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele to fuel the comeback win. John Gibson made 27 saves in the loss.

The Ducks have struggled this season, sitting seventh in the Pacific Division. Anaheim has lost 11 of their last 12 games, losing eight in a row, winning one and then dropping the next three.

The Islanders won both games of the season series against the Ducks last year (2-0-0).