Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

The New York Islanders take on the New Jersey Devils in a Metropolitan Division showdown at UBS Arena on Friday night to conclude their three-game homestand to open the season.

The Islanders shut out the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Tuesday night at home to mark their second consecutive win of the season. Mathew Barzal’s game-winner served as the only offensive tally of the contest, while Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri picked up assists. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 14 shots in his 17th career shutout and third against Arizona.

The victory powered the Islanders to their first 2-0-0 start to the season since 2014-15.

“It’s just two games but it's important to play the right way and get some wins,” Ryan Pulock said on Thursday. “I thought we did a pretty good job for the most part in those games, sticking to our structure. There can be improvements in different areas, but the start we had is positive, but we just have to keep building on that.”

The Devils opened their season with a three-game homestand where they went 1-1-1 most recently suffering a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday. The Devils found themselves in a 4-0 hole through 43 minutes on Monday and made a third period push with goals from Erik Haula (1G, 1A), Michael McLeod and Jesper Bratt (1G, 1A), but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback. Vitek Vanecek turned aside 26 of 30 in the loss.

New York took four of a possible six points from New Jersey last season, going 2-1-0 against their Tri-State rivals. The Islanders are expecting a stiff challenge as they host the Devils for the opening game of the season series.

“They play with a lot of tempo and a lot of skill,” Brock Nelson said. “They’re up in the rush, creating odd-man rushes. For us, it's going to be about management, [being] positionally sound defensively in the neutral zone, structure, and all the things that we will talk about infrequently, but they're all important parts of the game.”