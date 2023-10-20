Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates 

Scott Mayfield participated in the Islanders optional morning skate on Friday, skating with the team for the first time since blocking a shot in Saturday's season-opening win over Buffalo. The 31-year-old defenseman saw his 83 consecutive game streak come to an end as he missed Tuesday's matchup against the Arizona Coyotes.

Mayfield recorded a career-best 24 points (6G, 18A) last season over a full 82-game slate.

Head Coach Lane Lambert confirmed on Friday morning that Mayfield will not slot into the lineup against the Devils, but it's a positive sign that he's skating.

"This is a good step for him to get back on the ice for sure," Lambert said.

Lambert added that Mayfield's travel status for Saturday's matchup in Buffalo is yet to be determined.