News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils
3 Takeaways: Isles Put on Defensive Clinic in 1-0 Win Over Coyotes

3 Takeaways: Isles Put on Defensive Clinic in 1-0 Win Over Coyotes
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Out vs Coyotes

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Out vs Coyotes
The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 17, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 17, 2023
Martin Making the Most of 900 Games  

Martin Making the Most of 900 Games  
Game Preview: Islanders vs Coyotes

Game Preview: Islanders vs Coyotes
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023
Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game

Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023
Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 

Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 
Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 
New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview

New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview
Isles Itching for Opening Night 

Isles Itching for Opening Night 
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12
Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Recalled

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Recalled
Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider

Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider
Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates 

Scott Mayfield skates with the team for the first time since taking a blocked shot on Saturday

NYI Mayfield
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Scott Mayfield participated in the Islanders optional morning skate on Friday, skating with the team for the first time since blocking a shot in Saturday's season-opening win over Buffalo. The 31-year-old defenseman saw his 83 consecutive game streak come to an end as he missed Tuesday's matchup against the Arizona Coyotes.

Mayfield recorded a career-best 24 points (6G, 18A) last season over a full 82-game slate.

Head Coach Lane Lambert confirmed on Friday morning that Mayfield will not slot into the lineup against the Devils, but it's a positive sign that he's skating. 

"This is a good step for him to get back on the ice for sure," Lambert said. 

Lambert added that Mayfield's travel status for Saturday's matchup in Buffalo is yet to be determined.