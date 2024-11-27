Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-9-5) VS BOSTON BRUINS (10-10-3)

The New York Islanders host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, the final game for both teams before Thanksgiving.

The Islanders are looking to turn the page after a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, a loss that saw the Isles get swept in the season series (0-3-0). Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, but Detroit posted a three-goal third period – including an empty netter – to complete the comeback. Semyon Varlamov made 17 saves in the loss.

The defeat ended their three-game point streak on home ice (2-0-1), and the Islanders are 1-3-1 in their last five games overall. Head Coach Patrick Roy is adamant that his team is playing well, but the team isn’t getting the results they deserve.

"We could feel sorry for ourselves, but [we have to] roll up our sleeves and get ready for that next game," Roy said after the loss. "That's the approach we need to have. We need to believe in what we're doing and what we're doing is the right thing.

The Bruins will face the Isles in the second half of a back-to-back set, as they were shut out 2-0 by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Former Bruin Jake DeBrusk (GWG) scored at the 5:43 mark of the middle frame and Conor Garland buried an empty net goal to secure the win for Vancouver. The Bruins outshot the Canucks 32-15 in the loss.