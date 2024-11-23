Game Preview: Islanders vs Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-8-5) VS ST LOUIS BLUES (9-11-1)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are back at home after a five-game road trip to host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at UBS Arena for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Northwell.

The Isles ended their five-game road trip (1-2-2) on a sour note. New York dropped a 2-1 decision to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, where Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner with under a minute left to steal the win for Detroit. Simon Holmstrom netted the lone goal for the Islanders as they held the 1-0 lead late in the third period, but Jonatan Berggren scored the equalizer with 4:46 to play. Ilya Sorokin, who has been stuck at 99 career wins for his last four starts, made 29 of 31 saves in the loss.

“We had some good games we let slip away for what could have been a good road trip,” Kyle Palmieri said after Thursday's loss. “We’ll just reset and get ourselves ready for Saturday at home.”

The Blues took a 3-2 SO win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in the conclusion of a two-game homestand. Nathan Walker and Jordan Kyrou scored to give the Blues a 2-1 lead with nine seconds left in regulation, but San Jose’s Alexander Wennberg scored the late goal to force overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Jake Neighbours – who scored the lone goal in a 1-0 OT win over the Isles on Oct. 17 - was the only skater to find the back of the net in the shootout to win it for St. Louis.