Game Preview: Islanders vs Blues

The Islanders host the Blues on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
By Rachel Luscher

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-8-5) VS ST LOUIS BLUES (9-11-1)

The New York Islanders are back at home after a five-game road trip to host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at UBS Arena for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Northwell.

The Isles ended their five-game road trip (1-2-2) on a sour note. New York dropped a 2-1 decision to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, where Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner with under a minute left to steal the win for Detroit. Simon Holmstrom netted the lone goal for the Islanders as they held the 1-0 lead late in the third period, but Jonatan Berggren scored the equalizer with 4:46 to play. Ilya Sorokin, who has been stuck at 99 career wins for his last four starts, made 29 of 31 saves in the loss.

“We had some good games we let slip away for what could have been a good road trip,” Kyle Palmieri said after Thursday's loss. “We’ll just reset and get ourselves ready for Saturday at home.”

The Blues took a 3-2 SO win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in the conclusion of a two-game homestand. Nathan Walker and Jordan Kyrou scored to give the Blues a 2-1 lead with nine seconds left in regulation, but San Jose’s Alexander Wennberg scored the late goal to force overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Jake Neighbours – who scored the lone goal in a 1-0 OT win over the Isles on Oct. 17 - was the only skater to find the back of the net in the shootout to win it for St. Louis.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders and Blues split the season series last year 1-1-0, but the Isles have had more success in their own building recently. The Islanders were blanked in their past two away games in St. Louis (4-0 on Feb. 22 and 1-0 on Oct. 17) but are 6-1-1 in their past eight games at home.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

The New York Islanders are showing their support in the fight against cancer on Saturday, with a full slate of activations for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

In conjunction with Stand Up 2 Cancer, the Islanders will hold a special placard moment in the second media timeout in the first period of Saturday’s game. Fans can fill out a blank placard HERE or in-person at the Community Relations Table located between sections 109-110 to write the name of a loved one who is fighting, an inspirational message of encouragement. A photo op station will be available nearby for guests on Saturday to take photos and hold their placards.

The 50/50 Raffle starts at $10,000 and tickets are on sale now through the second intermission. Proceeds benefit the special evening’s Hockey with a Heart Charities: the American Cancer Society, the V Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.

Autographed, limited edition Hockey Fights Cancer mystery pucks will be available for $50 on Saturday between sections 109 to 110.

Bid on autographed lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys until Dec. 1. The winning bid includes two tickets to an upcoming game. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.

ISLES NOTES

- During their three-game winless skid (0-1-2), the Islanders held the lead and let it slip in the third period. They’ve been outscored 29-19 in third periods this season, as the 29 goals allowed in third periods is the highest in the league.

- The Isles PK went a perfect 3-for-3 on Thursday night but their power play continued to struggle, failing to convert in its lone opportunity against the Red Wings. On their five-game road trip, the Islanders went 1-for-12 (8.3%), which dropped their season average to 12.1% (31st in NHL).

- The Islanders own the league’s best faceoff percentage (55.5%). JG Pageau leads the charge with a team-high 60.6% in the dot.

- Simon Holmstrom’s goal on Thursday was his third of the season and ninth point.

- Alexander Romanov played in his 300th NHL game on Thursday night, in his second game back since recovering from an upper-body injury. Since returning, the defenseman has recorded 10 hits and four blocked shots across two games.

- Saturday can be a milestone night for three players. Anders Lee needs one assist for a career 200, Noah Dobson is one point away from his career 200th, and Ryan Pulock is two points shy of his career 200th.

BLUES NOTES

- Jordan Binnington tied the franchise record in wins on Thursday night with 22 saves against the Sharks in his 296th game. The 31-year-old tied Mike Liut, who played for the Blues in 1979-85, with 151 career wins. Binnington was drafted 88th overall in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

- Robert Thomas was activated from IR on Monday after recovering from a lower-body injury suffered on Oct. 22 against the Winnipeg Jets. In two games since his return, the 25-year-old registered an assist in each game. The 20th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft has eight points (1G, 7A) in nine games of his seventh season with St. Louis.

- Former Islander Nick Leddy is on IR with a lower-body injury and has not played since Oct. 15. Per Grant Francis of the Blues Radio Network, his injury was considered day to day initially, but has lingered and kept the veteran defenseman sidelined for 17 games. Leddy has not skated yet and there is no timeline for his return.

- Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues in scoring with 18 points (6G, 12A) through 21 games.

- Similar to the Islanders, the Blues have also been struggling in third periods as of late. St. Louis has been outscored 15-3 in their last seven third periods.

- The Blues are struggling defensively this season, with a 3.38 GA/GP which ranks 26th in the NHL.

