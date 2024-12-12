Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-12-7) VS CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (9-17-2)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are looking to get back in the win column when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, which kicks off a home-and-home set between the clubs.

The Isles are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. After the Isles found themselves in a 2-0 hole, Anders Lee narrowed the deficit to 2-1, but the Isles couldn’t find the equalizer. Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 of 29 shots faced in his sixth consecutive start. The Ioss dropped the Islanders to below NHL-.500.

“We were looking forward to this, it was a good test and these guys are playing good hockey,” Kyle Palmieri said following the loss. “The implications, it’s [game] 30 and there’s a long way to go but we’re taking it day by day. We’ll regroup and get ready for Thursday.”

The Blackhawks took down the New York Rangers 2-1 on Monday night in the first game of their three-game road trip. Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall scored for the Blackhawks in the win, while Arvid Soderblom turned aside 29 of 30 shots faced.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders went 1-0-1 last season against the Blackhawks and have a record of 4-0-2 over their last three seasons. The season series between the two teams will conclude on Sunday when the Isles visit Chicago to complete the home-and-home.