Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-22-7) AT MINNESOTA WILD (32-19-4)

8 PM ET | XCEL ENERGY CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night in the final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Islanders fought hard, but fell 4-3 to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. Simon Holmstrom, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle Palmieri scored in the loss and Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves. The Islanders recorded a season-high 19 shots on goal in the final frame in a furious effort to come back and tie the game, but fell short.

“It was a good effort by our guys, I thought it was a hard-fought game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We had our chances at the end, and [Connor Hellebuyck] made a nice save on Casey [Cizikas], but sometimes it’s a game of inches.”

The Islanders (57 points) remain four points back of the Detroit Red Wings (61 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Isles are turning their attention to Saturday’s opponent to head into the break on a strong note.

“It’s a big one here before the break, and we need all the points we can get,” Bo Horvat said after Friday’s loss.

The Wild snapped a two-game losing skid with a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Yakov Trenin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for Minnesota, while Filip Gustavsson made 37 saves in the win.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles went 0-2-0 against Minnesota last season. The Wild are one of two teams the Isles have not faced yet this season (the other team is the Nashville Predators).