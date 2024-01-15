Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-13-10) AT MINNESOTA WILD (17-20-5)

6 PM ET | XCEL ENERGY CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

The Islanders came undone in the final minute of the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead after 52 minutes of scoreless hockey, but the Islanders allowed a game-tying goal on the power play at 15:08 of the third and gave up the game-winner with 7.9 seconds left in regulation. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves in his 10th straight game.

“We played a pretty solid road game for most of it,” Anders Lee said. “There's a lot of things to like, but we have to manage the moments better, especially those last five minutes. We’ve got to get it at least to overtime and get a point out of it.”

The Wild were shut out 6-0 by the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night, extending their winless streak to four games (0-3-1).