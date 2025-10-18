Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-3-0) AT OTTAWA SENATORS (2-3-0)

CANADIAN TIRE CENTER | 3PM

WATCH/STREAM: MSG | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will take on the Ottawa Senators in matinee action at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

The Isles are fresh off a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Bo Horvat’s second career hat trick lifted the Isles to their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, along with a goal from Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A). David Rittich made 31 saves in his Islanders debut.

The Senators are coming off a 4-3 SO win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Shane Pinto, David Perron (PPG) and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sens in regulation and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves. After a scoreless overtime, Ottawa got the job done through three rounds of the shootout.