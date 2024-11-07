Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-6-2) AT OTTAWA SENATORS (6-6-0)

7 PM | CANADIAN TIRE CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are up north to take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Isles are coming off a comeback win where they edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to win in a shootout. Kyle Palmieri, Simon Holmstrom and JG Pageau scored for the Islanders and Bo Horvat’s shootout goal decided the game. Ilya Sorokin posted a solid performance between the pipes on Tuesday night, making 32 saves in his 200th career game, while stopping all three shots faced in the shootout.

“We knew it was an important game for us," Head Coach Patrick Roy said." I don't like to use must win, but there are games in the season you want to win. We lost our last two at home. I thought it was important to play a good game for our fans. It was an important game for us in the standings as well.”

The Senators are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on the road on Tuesday night. Ridly Greig scored the lone goal for Ottawa and Linus Ullmark made 29 of 34 saves in the loss.

Last season, New York went 2-0-1 in three games against Ottawa in the season series. The Isles have a successful track record in road games against the Senators in recent years, going 7-2-0 in their last nine visits.