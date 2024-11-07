Isles Day to Day: Morning Skate Updates in Ottawa

The New York Islanders took the ice for morning skate at the Canadian Tire Center ahead of their matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Matt Martin is expected to draw into the lineup in place of Hudson Fasching on a line with Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom. Martin, who signed a one year deal on Oct. 26, has played two games for the Isles this season, most recently skating in a 2-0 loss to the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Oct. 30.

"Martin knows his role, I think he'll be a great help for MacLean and Wahlstrom," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "He can use his experience and direct them on the ice, I think it'll be a good situation for them."

Alexander Romanov and Mike Reilly are day to day with upper-body injuries and both are expected to miss their third consecutive game.

Isaiah George, who made his NHL debut on Tuesday vs the Pittsburgh Penguins and played 15:41, will play in his second game with the big club and first on the road. George started Tuesday's game with Grant Hutton on Tuesday but took shifts with Noah Dobson later in the game. George and Dobson skated on a pair in Thursday's morning skate.

"The moment they played together at the end of the game in Pittsburgh, they played really well," Roy said. "So why not give it a shot at the beginning of the game and see how it goes. We have a lot of confidence in George, he played really well last game and thought he did a lot of good things. Curious to see him tonight again."