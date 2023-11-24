Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-5) AT OTTAWA SENATORS (8-7-0)

7:30 PM | CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The Islanders are heading up north to take on the Ottawa Senators in the first half of a back-to-back set on Friday.

The Islanders picked up their second consecutive win on Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Anders Lee and Brock Nelson (2G) powered the offense for the Islanders, while Cam York and Joel Farabee scored for Philly. Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves in the win. The feat extended the Islanders point streak to four games (2-0-2) and marked their first regulation win since Oct. 28.

“I think we did a good job tonight,” Anders Lee said on Wednesday. “The [Flyers] pushed hard but we got in their way and didn’t give them much.”

The Senators picked up their third consecutive win with a shootout victory against the Minnesota Wild in Stockholm, SWE on Saturday. Erik Brannstrom scored for Ottawa in regulation, while Marco Rossi found the back of the net for Minnesota. Josh Norris netted the game-deciding goal in the shootout in the third round. Anton Forsberg made 24 saves between the pipes in the win. Ottawa picked up all four points in their two-game Global Series in Sweden.

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0 after a 3-2 win on Oct. 26 at UBS Arena. Bo Horvat (1G, 1A), Cal Clutterbuck and Noah Dobson (1G, 1A) scored in the win, while Ilya Sorokin made 45 saves. Overall, the Isles are 13-3-1 in their last 17 games with the Sens and have won six of their last eight games in Ottawa.