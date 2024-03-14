Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-21-14) AT BUFFALO SABRES (31-30-5)

7 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The Islanders are going from coast to coast to finish their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

The Islanders went 2-1-0 in the first three games of their road trip against all three California teams, with their only loss coming on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-0 decision. The Isles were blanked for the fifth time this season and saw their season-long winning streak end at six games.

“It was a tight game all-around,” Ryan Pulock said on Wednesday. “I thought we played well in that, in the playoffs you’re going to have games like that, we just have to find a way to score goals within those tight matches. Our focus now is what we can do better to prepare for tomorrow.”

The Sabres exploded with seven goals in a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night for their second consecutive win. The result helped the Islanders (72 points, 64 games played), who slotted back into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Red Wings (72 points, 65 games played) slipped out of the playoff picture.

The Islanders and Sabres met twice in the span of eight days in the beginning of the season. The Islanders were victorious on Opening Night on Oct. 14 with a 3-2 win at UBS Arena, but they fell 3-1 in Buffalo on Oct. 21.