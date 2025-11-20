Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-7-2) AT DETROIT RED WINGS (12-7-1)

7 PM | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN 2 | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders road odyssey will conclude with a contest against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, as the team wraps up a seven-game trip.

The Islanders are 5-1-0 through the first six games of the road trip. Kyle Palmieri’s shorthanded goal stood as the game-winner in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars. Bo Horvat also scored and Cal Ritchie found his first goal as an Islander. David Rittich made 22 saves in the win.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN TO START

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Ilya Sorokin will start for the Islanders on Thursday night. Sorokin is 4-1-1 in his last six games, along with a .931 SV% and a 2.00 GA.

He’s 4-4-2 lifetime against the Red Wings with a .911 SV%, a 2.47 GAA and one shutout.

HOLMSTROM’S STATUS UNKNOWN VS RED WINGS

Simon Holmstrom missed Tuesday’s contest in Dallas with an illness and his staus for Thursday is unknown. Holmstrom has nine points (4G, 5A) in 19 games this season while averaging 2:34 SH TOI/GP.

Max Shabanov started the game in Holmstrom’s place with Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin, but Roy shuffled the lines as the game wore on.

Max Tsyplakov drew back in after missing Sunday’s contest as a healthy scratch. He recorded three hits in 8:56 TOI.