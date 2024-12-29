Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

The Islanders look to complete a weekend sweep over Pittsburgh on Sunday (5:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-15-7) AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (16-16-5)

5:30 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set at PPG Paints Arena.

Casey Cizikas (2G), Anders Lee (2G), JG Pageau, Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders in a game that tied a season-high six goals, while Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves in his career-long 12th consecutive start. Michael Bunting, Noel Acciari, Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins while Tristan Jarry made 28 saves in the loss.

The consensus in the Islanders’ locker room was that it was a solid response after they allowed a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday in the final game before the holiday break.

“It was massive,” Cizikas said. “We wanted to respond well, especially for the way we went into the break and the way we played tonight, even when they had a push at the end of the second, we didn’t veer from what we wanted to achieve as a group.”

The Islanders only have the night to enjoy the win as they’re back in action on Sunday to complete a back-to-back set that doubles as a home-and-home as they’ll take on the Penguins for the third of four meetings of the season series on Sunday.

“We’re looking forward to playing these guys again tomorrow,” Cizikas said. “That was a fun hockey game. It was hard, it was gritty and had everything you wanted in a hockey game.”

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series 2-0-0 after Saturday’s win and a 4-3 OT win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 5.

ISLES NOTES

- Marcus Hogberg is expected to make his first start for the Islanders after Sorokin played 12 consecutive games. Hogberg stopped all 17 shots faced in two relief appearances (Dec. 5 and Dec. 17). The Swedish netminder signed a two-year deal with the Isles over the offseason after he spent the last three seasons with Linkoping HC of the SHL.

- Sorokin recorded his 106th win, tying Kelly Hrudey for fourth on the franchise all-time wins list.

- Casey Cizikas scored two goals in a game for the first time since March 20, 2021 in a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

- Anthony Duclair scored for the first time since a lengthy 28-game absence when he was sidelined with a lower-body injury. Duclair is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) over the three games of his return.

- Mathew Barzal recorded his first assist since he returned from injury on Dec. 15.

- The Islanders’ power play went 0-for-2 on Saturday while their penalty kill went 3-for-4.

- The Isles are 2-2-0 on the back half of back-to-back sets this season.

PENGUINS NOTES

- Alex Nedeljkovic is the expected starting netminder for Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old is 5-5-3 along with a 3.26 GAA and a .886 SV% in his second season with the Pens. He last played on Dec. 17 and made 29 saves in a 3-2 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings.

- Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet on Saturday, as the Islanders denied the Penguins’ captain of a historic 1,034th assist which would mark most assists in franchise history. Crosby is tied with Mario Lemieux with 1,033 career assists.

- Michael Bunting has three goals in his last two outings, including a two-goal performance in a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and a goal against the Isles on Saturday. He has 10 goals on the season, which ties Crosby for third on the Pens.

- The Penguins are 5-2-0 on the back half of back-to-back sets this season.

