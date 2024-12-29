Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-15-7) AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (16-16-5)

5:30 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set at PPG Paints Arena.

Casey Cizikas (2G), Anders Lee (2G), JG Pageau, Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders in a game that tied a season-high six goals, while Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves in his career-long 12th consecutive start. Michael Bunting, Noel Acciari, Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins while Tristan Jarry made 28 saves in the loss.

The consensus in the Islanders’ locker room was that it was a solid response after they allowed a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday in the final game before the holiday break.

“It was massive,” Cizikas said. “We wanted to respond well, especially for the way we went into the break and the way we played tonight, even when they had a push at the end of the second, we didn’t veer from what we wanted to achieve as a group.”

The Islanders only have the night to enjoy the win as they’re back in action on Sunday to complete a back-to-back set that doubles as a home-and-home as they’ll take on the Penguins for the third of four meetings of the season series on Sunday.

“We’re looking forward to playing these guys again tomorrow,” Cizikas said. “That was a fun hockey game. It was hard, it was gritty and had everything you wanted in a hockey game.”

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series 2-0-0 after Saturday’s win and a 4-3 OT win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 5.