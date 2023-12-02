Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (9-7-6) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (14-7-2)
6 PM ET | AMERANT BANK ARENA
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050 AM
The New York Islanders are looking to wrap up their three-game road trip on a winning note, as they take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Islanders grinded out a 5-4 OT win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, where Mathew Barzal (1G, 3A) stunned the crowd at PNC Arena with the game-winner at the 2:45 mark of the extra frame. Semyon Varlamov needed to make 39 saves in a game where the Islanders were outshot 43-16 and out-attempted 96-40.
“If you ask anybody around the league, this is one of the hardest buildings to come in and play,” Barzal said on Thursday. “When the crowd gets into it, it’s borderline impossible to change the momentum. But it’s a resilient group. Heck of an effort by the entire group tonight, it feels great to get a win.”
Bo Horvat, Simon Holmstrom (SHG), Pierre Engvall and Kyle Palmieri (PPG) scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Noah Dobson had three assists, while Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, Jack Drury and Sebastian Aho found the back of the net for the Hurricanes.
The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Aleksander Barkov (1G, 1A) scored the game’s only goal through the first two periods, until the Panthers pulled away in the final frame with goals from Sam Bennett (GWG), Evan Rodrigues (1G, 1A), Carter Verhaeghe (1G, 1A) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Johnathan Kovacevic scored the only goal for Montreal.
The Islanders went 1-2-0 against the Panthers through three meetings last season.